KINGSVILLE, Md. - 15 people are hospitalized after an intercity bus rolled over on its side along I-95 in Northern Maryland, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire officials said crews responded to the incident along I-95 south near Kingsville, Maryland around 6:55 Sunday morning. At the scene, crews found a Megabus that had rolled over on its side and came to a rest along the side of the highway near Bradshaw Road and Raphel Road.

KINGSVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO