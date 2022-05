YORK, S.C. — Deputies say a dog was stabbed and an American Flag was one of several items stolen during a burglary at a home in York. The incident was reported to the York County Sheriff’s Office on May 20th. Investigators say the owner of the home contacted deputies after she found her dog suffering from stab wounds. The dog, a Chinese Pug, had to be put down due to the injuries suffered in the stabbing, according to a police report.

