Over the weekend I got an email from someone who claimed to be the grandson of a a guy who was in a fairly popular band from Kalamazoo called "The Thyme." They were apparently a psychedelic garage rock band originating in Kalamazoo, Michigan, locally popular in the late 1960s. Ralph Cole was the lead in the band and also played sitar, Steve Vandenberg played guitar, Ed Linenthal played drums, and Al Wilmot on bass, as the main lineup. He told me about how how they opened up for bands like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Cream, and MC5 at venues such as the Grande Ball Room and The Union Street Station and how they almost made it big:

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO