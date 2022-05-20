ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A journal entry prosecutors say was written by the Michigan school shooting suspect says he hoped his actions would get President Biden impeached, court docs show

By Natalie Musumeci
 4 days ago

James Crumbley, right, looks towards his wife Jennifer Crumbley during a court hearing in Rochester Hills, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021.

Carlos Osorio/AP Photo

  • Entries from a journal prosecutors say belonged to the Michigan school shooting suspect were detailed in a new court filing.
  • One entry said that the writer hoped a shooting would get President Joe Biden impeached, court documents show.
  • The shooting suspect's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, have asked the journal be excluded as evidence in their upcoming trial.

An entry in a journal prosecutors have said belonged to the Michigan school shooting suspect includes a line in which the writer hoped "my shooting" would cause the impeachment of President Joe Biden, according to new court documents filed in the criminal case against the suspect's parents.

Jennifer and James Crumbley — who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly November 30 Oxford High School shooting — asked a judge in a motion filed this week to exclude the 22-page journal, as well as the suspect's texts and internet searches, from being admitted as evidence in their upcoming trial.

Lawyers for the couple said in the motion that the journal — which was found by authorities in the suspect's backpack left in the school bathroom — his text messages to a friend, and his internet searches are "inadmissible hearsay and/or they violate Defendants' rights to confrontation."

"Failure to exclude" the journal entries, texts, and internet searches "will deprive Defendants of their constitutional rights," the attorneys for the parents argued.

Entries from the journal were included in the motion filed Thursday in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Court documents state that one entry "expressed the desire that his actions would be 'so big that sleepy fucking Joe Biden will have to sleezy make an apologie (sic) to people,'" referencing a moniker for the president that has been popularized by former President Donald Trump.

"Hopefully my shooting will cause Biden to get impeached," the journal entry said, according to the court filing.

The motion states, "The depraved attitudes expressed in the out-of-court statements of [the shooting suspect] are not the intentions or attitudes of either Defendant. It is unfair to taint one person with the intentions and attitudes of another, especially when the person being tainted did not even know of the intentions and attitudes of the declarant."

It adds, "Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley should not be found guilty or not guilty depending on the attitudes of the jurors about Presidents Biden and Trump."

The 15-year-old school shooting suspect has been accused of killing four students and wounding seven others in the Oxford High School rampage.

The suspect's parents were arrested following an hours-long manhunt . They have pleaded not guilty to four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors accused the couple of buying the suspect the gun used in the shooting, as well as letting the suspect stay in school on the day of the shooting after a teacher reported finding a disturbing drawing on the suspect's desk.

In another motion filed Thursday, the parents asked a judge to dismiss the charges against them, saying they are not "responsible for the intentional first-degree murders their son committed."

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges for the deadly attack.

Comments / 20

Jackie
3d ago

my opinion it was obvious child abuse and neglect involved here teaching your children racist homophobic rhetoric and then expecting them to navigate the world then buying them an assault weapon can't imagine anything bad happening with this scenario

5
AP_001818.2517e34d4096455697ccb2d3d2f83b23.2308
4d ago

That wasn’t cute or funny. Didn’t have no business killing anybody.

15
