ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Lina Khil’s disappearance reaches five month mark, SAPD continues working ‘tirelessly’

By Steven Masso
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYnBM_0flD5m3Y00

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Five months after Lina Khil’s disappearance, police continue their efforts to locate the missing child.

Khil went missing on Dec. 20 at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio, where police said she was at at a playground with her mother. At some point, her mother left for a “short” time, and Lina was gone when she returned.

Texas toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers off of mom’s phone, leaves lovely tip

ValleyCentral reached out to the San Antonio Police Department, who continue to search for Khil.

“At this time, we have no updates to report.  Our follow up unit continues to work tirelessly on Lina’s case.  Our request to the public has been consistent; anyone with information on Lina’s disappearance is requested to call the SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.”

SAPD Public Information Office

In the initial Amber Alert, Khil was described as four feet tall, weighing 55 pounds with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

Gov. Abbott issues statement on Texas wildfires

San Antonio Chief of Police William McManus told the public in December that tips on Khil’s location can remain anonymous.

“You do not have to give your name, we are not going to go looking for you and question you, or intimate you. If you have information, that’s all we want,” McManus said.

In February, the Islamic Center of San Antonio increased their reward for information on Khil to $200,000. San Antonio Crime Stoppers are offering an additional $50,000 for details of her disappearance that lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

2 men suffer cuts during apparent robbery at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Two men suffered cuts during an apparent robbery at a home on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning. San Antonio police say the victims, who are both in their 20s, were attacked by two men who climbed a backyard fence at home in the 3800 block of Morales Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Amber Alert
MySanAntonio

Woman killed Texas pro cyclist in apparent love triangle, police say

When officers arrived to the East Austin home, they found a woman hunched over, desperately giving CPR to pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, who was bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds as she lay on the bathroom floor surrounded by empty bullet shells. Wilson, a 25-year-old rising star, was pronounced dead...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sapd#Missing Person#Valleycentral
Q92

Texas Man Violently Screams For Help as He’s Killed By Bees

A Seguin man was tragically killed as he was doing landscaping work at a home in Austin. 53-year-old, Galvan Martinez worked as a landscaping lighting technician. During the job, Martinez hooked his harness up to a tree in the customer's backyard as he prepared to climb a ladder. Unfortunately, things turned deadly soon after.
AUSTIN, TX
y100fm.com

Florida father sentenced to probation for 1-year-old’s overdose

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading no contest to charges stemming from his young son’s overdose. Angel Vasquez was sentenced to five years of probation, with the first two to be served under house arrest, WINK reported. Vasquez is also required to take a parenting course and submit to random drug screenings.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSA

Body of missing man found in Nueces County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a missing elderly man has ended with the worst possible outcome. 69 year old Ramiro Acevedo was last seen near Bandera Road in Helotes May 8. The two week search ended when Acevedo’s car was located in the Nueces County town...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy