Canyon County, ID

‘Passionate sort of killing’: Canyon County woman charged with first-degree murder

By Ian Max Stevenson
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

A Caldwell woman was arrested Thursday night and charged with first-degree murder, police said in a news release Friday.

At around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Caldwell Police Department officers responded to the 1600 block of Everett Street after a 65-year-old woman called 911 and confessed to shooting a man at the residence, the release said.

At the address, police said they found Cacilie Elbel Cordova and a 39-year-old man — who was still alive — in a detached garage, according to the release. The man was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died.

The victim, Travis White, was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are listed as “pending.”

At a Friday arraignment hearing, Magistrate Judge Kerry Michaelson read from the criminal complaint, which alleges that Cordova shot the man in the head with a .38-caliber revolver.

After being interviewed by police, Cordova was booked into the Canyon County jail on a charge of first-degree murder. She was also charged with a felony enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Additional charges “may soon follow,” the release said. In Idaho, first-degree murder pertains to killings that are willful, deliberate and premeditated.

At Friday’s arraignment, Canyon County prosecutors asked for no bond to be issued in the case. Michaelson granted that until a preliminary hearing on June 3.

“We understand that this was a passionate sort of killing,” said Virginia Bond, of the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

