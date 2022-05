Kokomo, Ind. (WANE) — Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced a $2.5 billion investment that will bring 1,400 new jobs to Indiana. According to a press release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers met with Stellantis and Samsung SDI executives to announce the plans today. This project will establish Samsung SDI’s first presence in Indiana and its first manufacturing operations in the U.S.

