ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Days before Oklahoma bans abortion, details still uncertain

By SEAN MURPHY and JOHN HANNA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIVBb_0flD50y300
Abortion Restrictions Oklahoma FILE - In this April 12, 2022, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks after signing into law a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma's Legislature has given final legislative approval to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill. Abortion providers say once the bill is signed, it would be the most restrictive abortion ban in effect in the country. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file) (Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma is only days away from enacting the toughest U.S. state ban on abortion and providers are preparing to stop terminating pregnancies while questions remained Friday about enforcement of the law's limited exceptions.

The law allows abortions to save a pregnant patient's life "in a medical emergency" and in cases of rape, sexual assault or incest that have been reported to law enforcement. But it doesn't spell out who decides what is considered a medical emergency, and the rape and incest exception won't help victims who don't report the crimes against them to police. State officials didn't immediately have answers to how the life-of-the-mother exception will be applied going forward.

Abortion providers said they are likely to be cautious because the new law, like a ban at about six weeks enacted earlier and a similar 2021 law in Texas, will expose them to potentially expensive lawsuits for alleged violations. They're planning to refer some patients to states like Colorado or Kansas, but some patients won't be able to manage the extra time or travel involved.

Oklahoma will provide a preview of what is in store for other states if the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on a draft opinion leaked earlier this month overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. The law also is likely to prompt Oklahoma residents — and Texans who'd gone to the neighboring state — to go elsewhere to end their pregnancies.

“An abortion ban in one state doesn’t stay just in that state,” said Neta Meltzer, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountains, which operates two dozen health centers in Colorado and New Mexico. “It absolutely has ripple effects in neighboring states and across the country.”

The Republican-dominated Oklahoma Legislature approved the abortion ban Thursday, and GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt, a strong abortion foe, is expected to sign it once it reaches his desk, probably early next week. The bill contains a clause that says it takes effect as soon as he signs it.

“This bill furthers our efforts to protect the life of the unborn and to stop those who participate in their deaths,” said state Rep. Sean Roberts, a Republican from a small northeast Oklahoma town. “The sanctity of life is our most precious gift."

The two Planned Parenthood clinics in Oklahoma, in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, suspended abortion services after Stitt signed the six-week ban earlier this month. A clinic run by the abortion-rights group Trust Women in Oklahoma City is providing abortion services up until Stitt signs the new law.

Abortion rights advocates hope to challenge the new law in state courts, despite a provision saying that no court has the authority to issue an order blocking the law temporarily in response to such a challenge.

___

Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas.

___

Follow Sean Murphy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apseanmurphy and John Hanna at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Texas State
City
Kansas, OK
State
Colorado State
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem as the country’s latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. A gutted Murphy took...
UVALDE, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Midterm Updates | Georgia's Perdue congratulates Kemp on win

ATLANTA — Former Sen. David Perdue said he called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to congratulate him on his victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Perdue had been recruited by Donald Trump to challenge Kemp, who had attracted the former president’s wrath for rejecting his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. But Perdue never gained much traction in the race and was easily beaten by the incumbent Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Herschel Walker to face Warnock in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA — (AP) — Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary Tuesday. The Republican will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election. Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Timeline of Oregon county's ballot tally remains uncertain

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Three weeks after Oregon’s third-largest county learned that a majority of their ballots had blurry barcodes and were unreadable by vote-counting machines, state officials have yet to receive a written plan detailing how the county will complete the tally by June 13, the deadline to certify election results.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Feds: Former postal worker on disability sentenced to prison in Florida after caught lifting weights

OCALA, Fla. — A former postal worker in Florida who was collecting disability was sentenced to prison after he was caught lifting weights, officials say. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says George Utley, 66, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for receiving disability benefits from the Department of Labor Disability Benefit Payments, claiming he stole government property. Utley is expected to pay back the $732,459.46 of disability money he was given.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Ap#The U S Supreme Court#Texans
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Florida father sentenced to probation for 1-year-old’s overdose

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading no contest to charges stemming from his young son’s overdose. Angel Vasquez was sentenced to five years of probation, with the first two to be served under house arrest, WINK reported. Vasquez is also required to take a parenting course and submit to random drug screenings.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Semi-truck crash spills 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway

ROSTRAVER, Penn. — A semi-truck crash spilled 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway on Friday, officials say. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says a semi-truck that was carrying 15,000 pounds or seven tons of hot dog filler crashed on Friday, leaving a heavy mess and hours of traffic delays. They say the semi-truck driver, Makendy Lachald, 30, was allegedly speeding at the time of the crash which was around 6:40 p.m. He lost control, drove off the roadway, and crashed. The other issue that the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said led to the crash was the faulty brakes on the truck. The highway was closed until 11:30 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
102K+
Followers
104K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy