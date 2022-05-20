ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

East Bay Retired Teachers Assn. June luncheon

reportertoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Bay Retired Teachers Association will be holding their Spring luncheon at the Old Grist Mill, Fall River Ave. Seekonk, Ma. on June 16, 2022.The meeting will convene at 11:30 with the scholarship raffle to follow. The menu...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
reportertoday.com

June Events at the Fuller Creative Learning Center

The Fuller Creative Learning Center continues its schedule of programs and workshops. The schedule for June includes:. Walking Group - Wednesdays, June 1-29 (pending weather) at 10:00am (registration required) World War II Foundation Documentary Screening - Tuesdays, June 7 & 14 6:00-7:00pm (registration required) Adult Paint Night - Tuesday, June...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Free Work Wear Attire

East Bay Community Action Program’s Career Closet provides work-appropriate clothing at no cost to people who are unemployed, completing job training and education programs, and seeking employment. Convenient locations in Newport and East Providence. For more information call 401-435-7876 ext. 1134.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Summer Challenge for Teens at the Library

Seekonk, MA – — Students entering grades 6-12 can participate in the Teen Summer Challenge which runs from June 15 to August 18, 2022. During the Challenge teens can earn raffle tickets for reading, writing reviews, completing online activities and attending fun programs. Tickets can be entered into 6 weekly raffles.
SEEKONK, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Knights of Columbus Holds Yard Sale

The Seekonk Knights of Columbus brings back their yearly charity yard sale after a 2-year hiatus due to Covid. The event will be held on Saturday, June 18th from 10 am - 2 pm at 532 Arcade Ave., Seekonk, MA 02771. Rain date is Sunday, June 19th, 10 am -...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Providence, RI
Society
Seekonk, MA
Society
City
East Providence, RI
City
Seekonk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
reportertoday.com

Good Neighbors Meal Site to Open June 1

Partial reopening to include lunch-only service followed by a full reopening later this summer. The meal site at Good Neighbors in Riverside will reopen on Wednesday, June 1, resuming services that were temporarily shut down due to the pandemic. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. (except holidays), offering a warm and inviting place to spend some time. A delicious home-cooked lunch, prepared by volunteers, will be served at 11:30 a.m. each day. Lunch is free of charge, and all are welcome.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Animal Shelter News

The Rehoboth Animal Shelter has some new inmates. Charlotte is a sweet young adult female cat, and Arthur is a tabby-and-white neutered male. More information about our adoptable pets is available at www.Petfinder.com, or by calling 508-252-5421, ext. 3126 (please leave a message).
REHOBOTH, MA
reportertoday.com

Keep Rehoboth Beautiful’ s Annual Town Wide Spring Cleanup was again a huge success!

We would like to thank all of the hardworking volunteers that came out to help with the annual Spring cleanup. We had over 200 volunteers and together we collected in excess of 241 bags of trash off of our beautiful streets. Weighing in at over 2 ½ tons (not including bulky large items like tires, mattresses and TV’s), this was enough to fill 4 dump trucks!
REHOBOTH, MA
reportertoday.com

Nonfiction Book Club: The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt’s Darkest Journey by Candice Millard - Tuesday, June 28th at 6:00 PM

Seekonk, MA – Join us for a lively discussion of The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt’s Darkest Journey on Tuesday, June 28 at 6:00 PM at Seekonk Public Library. The title is available digitally as an ebook and audiobook through Boston Public Library’s Overdrive, or you may place a hold and pick up a print copy at the library. New members are always welcome!
SEEKONK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Works#Books Are Wings
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Mourns Town Historian Otis Dyer

The Board of Selectmen paid tribute to E. Otis Dyer, Sr, the town historian, who passed away Monday. Dyer, 95, served as the Grand Marshal of the town’s 375th Anniversary Parade. Dyer also served on the Planning Board for many years. He helped to establish the town’s first zoning...
REHOBOTH, MA
reportertoday.com

Covid Outbreak at Rehoboth Town Hall

The Board of Selectmen approved a policy regarding Covid notification Monday. Selectman Michael Deignan stated there was a “minor outbreak” at Town Hall recently, which resulted in some staffing issues. There is no mask requirement for town employees. Deignan noted when a case of Covid is discovered in...
SEEKONK, MA
reportertoday.com

Ernest Lamond Goff

Ernest Lamond Goff known as Lamie passed May 5, 2022 from AML cancer. Ernie grew up in Rehoboth Massachusetts on a New England dairy farm with his mother Dorothy a school teacher and his father Ernest Goff a dairy man and his disabled brother David and his cousin Billy. He...
REHOBOTH, MA
reportertoday.com

Thank You from the Rehoboth Conservation Commission

The Rehoboth Conservation Commission wants to thank all those citizens who attended the annual Town Meeting and showed such overwhelming support, voting 99 to 3 for the control and custody article and almost unanimous approval for the enforcement bylaw. We also want to thank those who stood and spoke for the articles. Each and every Commissioner truly enjoys serving on the Board, knowing we have the support of the citizens makes what we do even more enjoyable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
reportertoday.com

James P. Mello

James P. Mello, 26, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was the beloved son of Troy W. Mello and the late Jennifer A. (Cohen) Mello. James had resided in Seekonk and Narragansett all of his life. He was a varsity football player...
SEEKONK, MA
reportertoday.com

Action Packed Sports Day for Townie Nation

Today’s cooler weather means hot action for East Providence Softball, baseball, volleyball, tennis and track & field teams. On the softball and baseball diamonds, Martin and Riverside middle schools continue their run toward possible state championships. The 10-0 Riverside boys baseball team continues their undefeated march with a semi final game against Cole MS of East Greenwich today at Pierce Stadium. Game time is 5 pm. A win today sends RMS to the quarter finals on Thursday, most likely also at Pierce. The boys middle school state championship game is slated for Thursday, June 2nd at Pierce Stadium also.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Riverside Middle School Baseball bops Cole MS 4-0. Stays Unbeaten. Semi-final Thursday at Pierce.

The Riverside Middle School baseball team, now 11-0, continued its undefeated journey Tuesday night May 24th by shutting out Cole MS of East Greenwich 4-0. The game, although tightly played, was never in doubt. Riverside jumped out on top early and never looked back. Aidan Martins led off the first inning by getting to 1st base on a strike out but wild pitch. Gavin Palumbo then walked and both runners advanced with a double steal. Jayden Healey then smashed a double which plated both Martins and Palumbo. Healey then scored from 3rd base on a pass ball and the Vikings were quickly up 3-0 in the first inning.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy