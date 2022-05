An Iowa City man who allegedly found a check reportedly made it out to himself, bilking the victim and their bank out of $1350. Police say 28-year-old Michael Preslicka of Plum Street is seen on surveillance video inside the Veridan Credit Union branch on 2nd Street in Coralville the afternoon of January 25th handing the check to a teller and getting the money back in cash. The victim told authorities that he doesn’t know Preslicka and didn’t write a check out to him.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO