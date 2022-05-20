ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

ARIZONA'S HEART AND SOL: Reach For It Of Tucson providing help and housing

KOLD-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIZONA'S HEART AND SOL: Tucson Family Food Project fighting food...

www.kold.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Pediatric suicide attempts on rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is a startling nationwide trend, suicide attempts among preteens are on the rise. That is according to a study published in JAMA, and the increase started long before the pandemic. Dr. Hilary McClafferty is the Section Chief Medical Director of Pediatric Emergency Medicine...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Formula shortage prompts some to offer free services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The baby formula shortage is beginning to ease somewhat but it is still far from over and may be with us for a while. “I’m here to tell you that this is not going away any time soon unfortunately,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed, a service for families who need or want information on baby feeding. “And as a mom, it makes me tear up, it’s sadly going to be around for a while.”
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
knau.org

Heightened fire restrictions to go into place in southern Arizona

Public land managers will put heightened fire restrictions in place across southern Arizona this week amid continued hot and dry conditions. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the stage two ban goes into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. and includes the entire Coronado National Forest along with state trust and Bureau of Land Management's Gila District lands in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.
COCHISE, AZ
knau.org

Tucson may forego some water to help keep Lake Mead level up

Arizona’s second most populous city has signaled it may forego part of its allotment of Colorado River water delivered by the Central Arizona Project aqueduct in order to help forestall a shortage declaration for Lake Mead that would trigger mandatory reductions. The Tucson City Council included its potential willingness...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Arizona#Food Security
KGUN 9

ADOT seeks additional $300 million in federal funding for I-10 expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is looking to supplement the I-10 expansion project between Chandler and Casa Grande with federal funds. This 26-mile stretch is the only remaining section of the interstate between Tucson and Phoenix with only two lanes in each direction. A...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Memorial Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Memorial Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, May 30th for...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
allaboutarizonanews.com

AZ Attorney General’s Office Warns About Teens Recruited to Drive Dangerous ‘Load Cars’ for Cartel

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich warns about a dangerous and unprecedented trend happening at our southern border involving drivers, including Arizona teenagers, transporting undocumented immigrants for the cartels in what are referred to as ‘load cars.’. Ads on social media intercepted by law enforcement are now offering load drivers...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Tucson to open half of public pools for summer season

Due to a shortage in lifeguards, the city of Tucson will open about half of its public pools this summer. According to the city, they are about 40 lifeguards short. However, more pools could open over the course of the summer season. Billy Sassi is the Aquatics manager for the...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Valley Utility Rate Changes Start July 1

The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy