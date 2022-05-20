ARIZONA'S HEART AND SOL: Reach For It Of Tucson providing help and housing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The baby formula shortage is beginning to ease somewhat but it is still far from over and may be with us for a while. “I’m here to tell you that this is not going away any time soon unfortunately,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed, a service for families who need or want information on baby feeding. “And as a mom, it makes me tear up, it’s sadly going to be around for a while.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO