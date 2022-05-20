ARIZONA'S HEART AND SOL: Reach For It Of Tucson providing help and housing

PHOENIX (KNXV) — More than 1,800 law enforcement officials are now on “Brady” lists across Arizona, according to an unprecedented database compiled by ABC15. This number is a significant increase from two years ago. The Tucson Police Department had 117 officers registered, while the South Tucson Police...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is a startling nationwide trend, suicide attempts among preteens are on the rise. That is according to a study published in JAMA, and the increase started long before the pandemic. Dr. Hilary McClafferty is the Section Chief Medical Director of Pediatric Emergency Medicine...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The baby formula shortage is beginning to ease somewhat but it is still far from over and may be with us for a while. “I’m here to tell you that this is not going away any time soon unfortunately,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed, a service for families who need or want information on baby feeding. “And as a mom, it makes me tear up, it’s sadly going to be around for a while.”
Some simple mistakes have gotten some Arizona shoppers in a lot of trouble. KGUN 9 reported that several people at a Tucson Walmart have been cited and sent to court after making mistakes at the self-checkout. One woman, who did not want to be identified, said, "Out of the shadows,...
Public land managers will put heightened fire restrictions in place across southern Arizona this week amid continued hot and dry conditions. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the stage two ban goes into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. and includes the entire Coronado National Forest along with state trust and Bureau of Land Management's Gila District lands in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.
(Pinal Count, AZ) — In Florence state prison, Clarence Wayne Dixon was executed Wednesday, May 11, 2022, by lethal injection — the default method when inmates waive the right to choose their cause of death. Dixon forwent his decision and so has Frank Atwood.
Arizona’s second most populous city has signaled it may forego part of its allotment of Colorado River water delivered by the Central Arizona Project aqueduct in order to help forestall a shortage declaration for Lake Mead that would trigger mandatory reductions. The Tucson City Council included its potential willingness...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is looking to supplement the I-10 expansion project between Chandler and Casa Grande with federal funds. This 26-mile stretch is the only remaining section of the interstate between Tucson and Phoenix with only two lanes in each direction. A...
With Memorial Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, May 30th for...
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich warns about a dangerous and unprecedented trend happening at our southern border involving drivers, including Arizona teenagers, transporting undocumented immigrants for the cartels in what are referred to as ‘load cars.’. Ads on social media intercepted by law enforcement are now offering load drivers...
Due to a shortage in lifeguards, the city of Tucson will open about half of its public pools this summer. According to the city, they are about 40 lifeguards short. However, more pools could open over the course of the summer season. Billy Sassi is the Aquatics manager for the...
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Casa Grande say they’ve arrested two people from Phoenix after a traffic stop uncovered hundreds of thousands of Fentanyl pills, a gun, and a large amount of cash. Casa Grande police say that Martha Lopez, the driver of the car, and...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A couple hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a Nebraska park again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh. The event started as an online joke when Josh Swain from Tucson, Arizona, sent out a tweet challenging anyone who shared his name to fight over it.
The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
TUCSON (AP) — Arizona's second most populous city has signaled it may forego part of its allotment of Colorado River water delivered by the Central Arizona Project aqueduct in order to help forestall a shortage declaration for Lake Mead that would trigger mandatory reductions. The Tucson City Council...
