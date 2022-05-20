NEA gives more than $2 million to Illinois and Chicago arts organizations

The National Endowment for the Arts has announced 52 grants to Chicago and Illinois organizations, totaling $2,172,510, as part of nationwide grant-making in May. In addition to a partnership with Illinois Arts Council, the announcement listed the following Grants for Arts Projects to 42 Chicago organizations, totaling $955,000. Each grant is to support a specific project:

A.B.L.E. — Artists Breaking Limits & Expectations; $20,000 for theater projects.

Artemisia; $10,000 for theater projects.

Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University; $25,000 for arts education.

Barrel of Monkeys Productions; $10,000 for arts education.

Changing Worlds; $40,000 for arts education.

Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education (CAPE); $60,000 for arts education.

Chicago Dance History Project; $10,000 for dance projects.

Chicago Film Society; $10,000 for media arts projects.

Chicago Filmmakers; $25,000 for media arts projects.

Chicago International Film Festival; $25,000 for media arts projects.

Chicago Korean Dance Company; $15,000 for folk and traditional arts.

Chicago Philharmonic; $10,000 for music projects.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater; $50,000 for theater projects.

Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE); $30,000 for local arts agencies.

Collaboraction Theatre Company; $10,000 for theater projects.

Columbia College Chicago; $20,000 for dance projects.

ConTextos; $10,000 for literary arts.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater; $20,000 for dance projects.

Ensemble Dal Niente; $10,000 for music projects.

Filter Photo; $20,000 for visual arts projects.

Free Street Theater; $10,000 for theater projects.

Full Spectrum Features; $30,000 for media arts projects.

Gilloury Institute; $40,000 for theater projects.

Grant Park Music Festival; $40,000 for music projects.

Honey Pot Performance; $20,000 for theater projects.

Illinois Arts Alliance; $50,000 for presenting and multidisciplinary works.

Kartemquin Educational Films; $35,000 for media arts projects.

KV 265; $10,000 for presenting and multidisciplinary works.

League of Chicago Theatres Foundation; $10,000 for theater projects.

Links Hall Inc.; $10,000 for dance projects.

Lookingglass Theatre Company; $15,000 for theater projects.

Lyric Opera of Chicago; $70,000 for opera projects.

MAKE Literary Productions; $10,000 for literary arts.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; $45,000 for museum projects.

National Flute Association; $10,000 for music projects.

Open The Circle; $20,000 for dance projects.

People’s Music School, Inc.; $25,000 for arts education.

Public Media Institute; $10,000 for media arts projects.

SGA Youth & Family Services; $10,000 for folk and traditional arts.

Urban Gateways (Centers for Arts Education); $20,000 for media arts projects.

Urban Theater Chicago; $15,000 for theater projects.

Young Chicago Authors; $20,000 for arts education.

This was the Washington, D.C.-based NEA’s second major grant announcement of 2022. The NEA is an independent agency of the federal government that offers support and funding for the arts. Its current chair is Maria Rosario Jackson, who was nominated by President Biden last October and became head of the NEA in January, visiting Chicago in April during Expo Chicago.

