ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NEA gives more than $2 million to Illinois and Chicago arts organizations

By Doug George, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

The National Endowment for the Arts has announced 52 grants to Chicago and Illinois organizations, totaling $2,172,510, as part of nationwide grant-making in May. In addition to a partnership with Illinois Arts Council, the announcement listed the following Grants for Arts Projects to 42 Chicago organizations, totaling $955,000. Each grant is to support a specific project:

A.B.L.E. — Artists Breaking Limits & Expectations; $20,000 for theater projects.

Artemisia; $10,000 for theater projects.

Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University; $25,000 for arts education.

Barrel of Monkeys Productions; $10,000 for arts education.

Changing Worlds; $40,000 for arts education.

Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education (CAPE); $60,000 for arts education.

Chicago Dance History Project; $10,000 for dance projects.

Chicago Film Society; $10,000 for media arts projects.

Chicago Filmmakers; $25,000 for media arts projects.

Chicago International Film Festival; $25,000 for media arts projects.

Chicago Korean Dance Company; $15,000 for folk and traditional arts.

Chicago Philharmonic; $10,000 for music projects.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater; $50,000 for theater projects.

Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE); $30,000 for local arts agencies.

Collaboraction Theatre Company; $10,000 for theater projects.

Columbia College Chicago; $20,000 for dance projects.

ConTextos; $10,000 for literary arts.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater; $20,000 for dance projects.

Ensemble Dal Niente; $10,000 for music projects.

Filter Photo; $20,000 for visual arts projects.

Free Street Theater; $10,000 for theater projects.

Full Spectrum Features; $30,000 for media arts projects.

Gilloury Institute; $40,000 for theater projects.

Grant Park Music Festival; $40,000 for music projects.

Honey Pot Performance; $20,000 for theater projects.

Illinois Arts Alliance; $50,000 for presenting and multidisciplinary works.

Kartemquin Educational Films; $35,000 for media arts projects.

KV 265; $10,000 for presenting and multidisciplinary works.

League of Chicago Theatres Foundation; $10,000 for theater projects.

Links Hall Inc.; $10,000 for dance projects.

Lookingglass Theatre Company; $15,000 for theater projects.

Lyric Opera of Chicago; $70,000 for opera projects.

MAKE Literary Productions; $10,000 for literary arts.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; $45,000 for museum projects.

National Flute Association; $10,000 for music projects.

Open The Circle; $20,000 for dance projects.

People’s Music School, Inc.; $25,000 for arts education.

Public Media Institute; $10,000 for media arts projects.

SGA Youth & Family Services; $10,000 for folk and traditional arts.

Urban Gateways (Centers for Arts Education); $20,000 for media arts projects.

Urban Theater Chicago; $15,000 for theater projects.

Young Chicago Authors; $20,000 for arts education.

This was the Washington, D.C.-based NEA’s second major grant announcement of 2022. The NEA is an independent agency of the federal government that offers support and funding for the arts. Its current chair is Maria Rosario Jackson, who was nominated by President Biden last October and became head of the NEA in January, visiting Chicago in April during Expo Chicago.

dgeorge@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Defender

Working Against Mass Incarceration and Violence with Live Free Illinois

Today, larger municipalities such as Chicago have seen an increase in gun violence that has not only taken the lives of so many people but has also changed the lives of those who regularly witness the effects of violence in their communities. One organization that has been engaged in organizing communities, faith partners, and churches, to work against mass incarceration and violence, is Live Free USA, founded in 2012 by Rev. Michael McBride. Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, a community organizer, born and raised on Chicago’s south side, learned about the organization and Rev. McBride’s work, and eventually connected with him, sharing her desire to open a Live Free office in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Will rolling blackouts hit Illinois this summer?

John Moraski of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why we may see more rolling blackouts in the Midwest this year, and why you can do to save energy. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
WOMI Owensboro

Famous Illinois Auto Museum Opens For Season With Huge Addition

This popular attraction in Illinois is getting ready to re-open for the summer and debut its massive new displays. If you're somewhat familiar with Roscoe, Illinois, you would never expect an amazing museum like this one to be located in a little town. Historic Auto Attractions is famous in the world of cars and historic memorabilia but is more of a hidden gem in the Rockford area.
ROSCOE, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot swept into office as an avowed reformer. Three years later, critics see ‘missed opportunities’ and a mixed record

CHICAGO — As a candidate for mayor, Lori Lightfoot promised to transform Chicago’s often corrupt political culture, in part by taking away the near-total power aldermen have over matters in their own wards and by leading a transparent government. “For years, they said Chicago ain’t ready for reform....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan hopes to flip state red

CHICAGO - Jesse Sullivan prides himself on being a "true conservative" and argues he can turn a deep blue Illinois red in November with his bid for governor. At 38 years old, he would be America's youngest governor and among the youngest governors in Illinois' history. But he first has to win a heated fight for the Republican nomination on June 28. Then he'd have to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who Sullivan insists is too busy already "running for president" ahead of 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

U.S. Census update for Illinois contradicts independent outbound migration analysis

Following a report that the U.S. Census undercounted the state of Illinois, government leaders were quick to proclaim that Illinois is growing, but others disagree. According to their Post Enumeration survey, Illinois’ population was undercounted by nearly 2%, the equivalent of 250,000 people. That's a swing of 268,000 people from the previous Census report showing 18,000 fewer people in the state. The results do not change the official population numbers of Illinois, nor do they affect congressional reapportionment. Illinois lost a congressional seat following the 2020 Census because of population decline.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Nea#Media Arts#Charity#Illinois Arts Council#Grants For Arts Projects#Auditorium Theatre Of#Roosevelt University#Monkeys Productions#Cape#Chicago Film Society#Chicago Filmmakers#Chicago Philharmonic#Columbia College Chicago#Contextos
starvedrock.media

Biggest cities in Illinois 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Illinois 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Legends Claim Mobsters Buried Millions Under Illinois Farms

There are many legends of buried treasure in both Missouri and Illinois. I noticed that especially when it comes to the Land of Lincoln, there are numerous legends that claim mobsters may have stashed millions under Illinois farms. It appears that "the family" has been doing some digging over the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Budget trouble ahead for Illinois when federal aid runs dry, experts warn

(The Center Square) – Illinois state government could run into budget trouble in a few years because they’ve been using a one-time surge of federal tax funds to pay recurring, longer-term expenses, a report says. The Volcker Alliance, a nonprofit group that promotes responsible government spending, said Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Q985

Illinois College Student Makes Serious Profit Off $10 Goodwill Purchase

Someone once said, one person's junk is another person's treasure. I've never had this playout for me but a 22-year-old in Illinois experienced it firsthand in a big way. I love popping into thrift stores with no goal in mind. I like to go inside and casually browse for anything that stands out to me. I usually end up leaving with nothing but occasionally I'll buy something hoping it might have value. The value doesn't necessarily need to be monetary especially if I know someone who will appreciate the item.
WHEATON, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois travelers can expect a ‘flightmare’ of airport delays starting on May 30th, warns travel expert

With Memorial Day quickly approaching, so is the unofficial start of summer… For many Illinoisans, this upcoming summer will be the first time they’re planning vacation getaways since the start of the pandemic – and consequent travel restrictions were implemented – more than two years ago. Many restrictions have since been lifted, however, with Covid still very much present today, it has a continuing effect on aspects like airline, airport, and hospitality industry staffing shortages, alongside the increased demand for these kinds of travel services.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy