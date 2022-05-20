Handling of Buffalo suspect spurs talk of uneven restraint

A 911 dispatcher is set to be fired after asking a supermarket worker why she was whispering as the Buffalo mass shooting unfolded around her.Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, called the emergency services as the violence which killed 10 people took place.Now city authorities are investigating the incident as Ms Rogers says the dispatcher hung up on her and officials say they plan to sack the worker later this month.“I proceeded to whisper because I didn’t know how many people there were in the store or anything, I didn’t want to be heard,” Ms...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO