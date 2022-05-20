ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handling of Buffalo suspect spurs talk of uneven restraint

By DEEPTI HAJELA, CLAUDIA LAUER, Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK — When police confronted the white man suspected of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, he was the very poster boy for armed and dangerous, carrying an AR-15-style rifle and cloaked in body armor and hatred. Yet officers talked to Payton Gendron, convinced him...

