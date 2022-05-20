ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker City, OR

OTEC Annual Meeting will be in Baker City this Saturday

By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
 4 days ago

BAKER CITY – After two years of virtual meetings, the Oregon Trail Electric Coop Annual meeting is back to in person. This year’s event will take place this Saturday at Baker High School. Among the festivities will be the announcement of the selections for Board of Directors....

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

OTEC Holds 2022 Annual Meeting & Announces Board Election Results

BAKER CITY – (Release from OTEC) Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative held its Annual Meeting of the Membership on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Baker High School. Board President Wayne Overton and CEO Les Penning provided reports on the status of the cooperative, then turned it over to OTEC’s general counsel Ron Williams, who announced the election results of three Board of Directors positions.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

$22,000 matching goal opportunity for Wallowa Bicycle Playground Park

WALLOWA – (From Building Healthy Families) To date, 93% of funding has been secured for the Wallowa Bicycle Playground Park on the Wallowa School Campus. Two foundations are challenging the community to close the gap by raising $22,000 in funds for the project. A matching goal opportunity will help suppose the $329,500 cost of the Bicycle Playground scheduled for construction in August. The Reser Family Foundation is pledging $12,000 and Roundhouse Foundation is committing an additional $10,000 on top of their previous donation of $15,000. Other entities supporting the project include The Ford Family Foundation, Cycle Oregon, Schwemm Family Foundation, Autzen Foundation, Juan Young Foundation, Woodgrain Lumber, Pacific Power Foundation, Wallowa County Rotary, Ronald Naito Foundation, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Walmart, and the OCF Community 101 Grant.
WALLOWA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

County fees could be amended

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meets this morning (Monday) at 9 a.m. One of the agenda items calls for a public hearing on amending fees for certain county services. The changes include campsite fees at Harris Park. The amendment would make all campsite fees a...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

OTEC undergoing fire mitigation efforts on Fall Mtn.

GRANT COUNTY – May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative have several fire mitigation efforts underway this season. OTEC Communications Manager Joseph Hathaway informed our news department of work being done in the Fall Mountain area:. “We invest a lot of money and a lot of...
GRANT COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
County
Baker County, OR
Baker County, OR
Government
County
Union County, OR
City
La Grande, OR
City
Burns, OR
Union County, OR
Government
Baker City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
John Day, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Desolation Pack depredation and activity in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY – It was only a matter of time before the latest ODFW wolf depredation reports reflect wolf attacks and activity in Grant County. On Saturday, May 21st a livestock producer observed a wolf at the carcass of a dead cow in a 4-acre pasture in the Middle Fork John Day area. The cause of death of the cow was not wolf-related, but two more from the previous day, however, were. On Friday, also on the Middle Fork, a livestock owner found two dead calves. This area is known to be used by the Desolation pack with GPS collar location placing a wolf at the kill site around the suspected time of death. The depredation and activity were attributed to the Desolation Pack. Find the full ODFW reports below:
GRANT COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

BMCC faculty end talks with administration

PENDLETON – Blue Mountain Community College Faculty Association President Pete Hernberg issued a news release late last week stating that talks with the college administration had ended without an agreement. Once again, we are presenting you that news release in full, with BMCC President Mark Browning’s responses to it in italics:
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Baker School District Hires Baker Early Learning Center Director/Principal

BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker School District) Baker School District Board voted during their regular monthly meeting to approve the hiring of Cristina Hyde as Director/Principal of the Baker Early Learning Center (BELC) beginning next school year. “Ms. Hyde is a natural collaborator with a strong background...
BAKER CITY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Congratulations Dulcie Nelson on graduating from DPSST

BAKER COUNTY – Congratulations to Dulcie Nelson, Baker County Sheriff’s Office most recent graduate of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, “Nelson received the Basic Telecommunicator Certification and Emergency Medical Dispatcher Certification.”. Nelson is currently employed...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Senior Center#Otec Annual Meeting#Baker High School#Board Of Directors
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wallowa Lake State Park to host volunteer work party

JOSEPH – (Release provided by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department) Wallowa Lake State Parkrangers need 50 volunteers June 4 tocelebrate both State Parks Day and National Trails Day through volunteer service!Join park staff to improve the Nature Trail. Work includes blocking social trails, cutting back overgrown limbs on the official trail, and lining the official trail where it is hard to follow.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Commissioners will discuss hiring an administrator

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Charter Review Committee was not ignored when it recommended that the county hire a full-time administrator to handle day-to-day business. Currently that’s handled by three full-time commissioners. Commissioner Dan Dorran said that recommendation was not ignored by the board. “We’re in the...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

JROTC to honor Master Sgt. Taylor

WALLA WALLA – The cadets from the Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will hold their annual review and pass-in-review parade Wednesday at the Wa-Hi soccer field off Reser Road starting at 9:45 a.m. The event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. A key...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
kbnd.com

Hay Shortage Could Have Serious Consequences

WALLOWA COUNTY, OR -- A widespread hay shortage is impacting farmers and ranchers across the west. Todd Nash is the President of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and a Wallowa County cattle rancher. He says there are a number of factors impacting Oregon growers; most notably, ongoing drought. "There’s a few isolated areas that have gotten substantial rain," Nash tells KBND News, "But irrigation water, for example in the Klamath Basin, has been reduced. In Jefferson County, they’re seeing their reduction of water allotment reduced by up to 90%, in some cases." He says, "You don’t have water, you don’t grow crops."
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Law enforcement tags some taggers

MILTON-FREEWATER – The Milton-Freewater Police Department and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office recently detained several juveniles and arrested one adult male who were allegedly involved in a months-long spree of criminal mischief to public and private property. Multiple cases of graffiti have been reported since Jan. 1 with no known suspects.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Man arrested for theft

LA GRANDE – Braydon Carroll (23), an employee of a local La Grande Motel, was arrested by the La Grande Police Department after he reportedly stole a credit card and made several food purchases and rented hotel rooms use the stolen credit card. It was also reported by LGPD...
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two arrested after pursuit ends

MISSION – Umatilla Tribal Police got more than they bargained for when trying to initiate a traffic stop on Mission Road near Parr Lane on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Police report that they wanted to stop the 2001 Honda Civic when it drove across the center line of the roadway.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Truck driver in fatal crash will change his plea

WALLA WALLA – A truck driver who pleaded not guilty to vehicle homicide after a collision involving a bicyclist in January 2018 is scheduled to change his plea today (Monday) in Walla Walla County Superior Court. According to court documents, John H. Mehlschau, 63, admitted he was looking at...
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy