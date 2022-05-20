OTEC Annual Meeting will be in Baker City this Saturday

WALLOWA – (From Building Healthy Families) To date, 93% of funding has been secured for the Wallowa Bicycle Playground Park on the Wallowa School Campus. Two foundations are challenging the community to close the gap by raising $22,000 in funds for the project. A matching goal opportunity will help suppose the $329,500 cost of the Bicycle Playground scheduled for construction in August. The Reser Family Foundation is pledging $12,000 and Roundhouse Foundation is committing an additional $10,000 on top of their previous donation of $15,000. Other entities supporting the project include The Ford Family Foundation, Cycle Oregon, Schwemm Family Foundation, Autzen Foundation, Juan Young Foundation, Woodgrain Lumber, Pacific Power Foundation, Wallowa County Rotary, Ronald Naito Foundation, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Walmart, and the OCF Community 101 Grant.
