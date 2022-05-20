OTEC Annual Meeting will be in Baker City this Saturday

GRANT COUNTY – It was only a matter of time before the latest ODFW wolf depredation reports reflect wolf attacks and activity in Grant County. On Saturday, May 21st a livestock producer observed a wolf at the carcass of a dead cow in a 4-acre pasture in the Middle Fork John Day area. The cause of death of the cow was not wolf-related, but two more from the previous day, however, were. On Friday, also on the Middle Fork, a livestock owner found two dead calves. This area is known to be used by the Desolation pack with GPS collar location placing a wolf at the kill site around the suspected time of death. The depredation and activity were attributed to the Desolation Pack. Find the full ODFW reports below:

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO