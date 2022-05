Unison Health is inviting social workers, counselors, and other behavioral health professionals to a job fair on May 25th at 1011 Sandusky Suite C Perrysburg, OH 43551. The job fair begins at 11:00 AM and ends 7:00 PM. Unison Health offers competitive pay and benefits, and many positions include a sign-on bonus! Bill Emahiser spoke with 'What's Going On' to share all the details about this event.

