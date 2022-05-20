Snapshots: BSO in action

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of pointing a gun at a Winn-Dixie employee in South Miami and stealing more than $160 in steaks has been arrested. Nicholas Marino was taken into custody Saturday in Overtown by Miami police. He is charged with armed robbery. He is accused of robbing the store in the 5800 block of S.W. 73rd St last March. Surveillance video shows a man walking down an aisle before stealing more than 20 rib-eye and T-bone steaks. In addition to pointing a gun at an employee on the way out, he also pointed it at a customer. Police said there was a warrant for Marino in Charleston, South Carolina. They added that he had been arrested for theft in Hialeah and there are two cases of previous shoplifting in Coral Gables.

