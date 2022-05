MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Mexia High School student detained after a gun was fired in a bathroom has been identified. A “loud bang”, which was later confirmed to be a gunshot, was reported at approximately 11:20 a.m. on May 16 at the Mexia High School. The campus was immediately put on lockdown as officers responded, in addition to other Mexia ISD campuses also being put on lockdown.

