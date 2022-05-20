ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Florida panther kitten’s reunion with mother caught on camera

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Reunited: A Florida panther was reunited with her kitten after several months. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Reunited, and it feels so good.

A 4-month-old Florida panther kitten was reunited with its mother in southwest Florida after a search that took nearly three months, WFTX-TV reported.

Staff members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission learned about the lost kitten in March, the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

The kitten was taken to the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens for a health assessment, and FWC officials used a towel with the kitten’s scent to mark trails where it was found, hoping to attract its mother, WINK-TV reported.

When that effort failed, experts took the kitten to White Oak Conservation in the northeast Florida city of Yulee, WTSP-TV reported.

The next night, trail camera footage showed an adult female panther walking past the kitten release site, so the young feline was taken back to Naples, according to the television station.

“Attempts to attract mom with her kitten’s scent failed and biologists pulling an all-nighter with the kitten in a cage in front of a live stream camera produced nothing, so we feared hope was lost,” FWC officials wrote. “But on the third night, the mother found her baby.”

The adult female heard the kitten meowing, and the pair were reunited, the FWC said.

“Telemetry data indicates the kitten is alive and well and trail camera footage captured the pair together,” the FWC wrote on Facebook. “The kitten’s expandable collar will soon drop off, after which time biologists hope to continue monitoring the pair with trail cameras.”

According to the FWC website, Florida panthers are listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to harm or harass them. There are approximately 120 to 230 adult panthers in the state.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Semi-truck crash spills 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway

ROSTRAVER, Penn. — A semi-truck crash spilled 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway on Friday, officials say. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says a semi-truck that was carrying 15,000 pounds or seven tons of hot dog filler crashed on Friday, leaving a heavy mess and hours of traffic delays. They say the semi-truck driver, Makendy Lachald, 30, was allegedly speeding at the time of the crash which was around 6:40 p.m. He lost control, drove off the roadway, and crashed. The other issue that the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said led to the crash was the faulty brakes on the truck. The highway was closed until 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana health officials say transgender people can't change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that had blocked the Republican-controlled state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said late Monday in an...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Not many people charged with felony crimes go seven years without ever standing trial. One of them is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The twists and turns of how the Republican, who is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday, has yet to have his day in court after being indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015 has little comparison in American politics. And along the way, it has upended what it means to be a compromised officeholder in Texas.
