TULSA — They took separate routes to get here at the PGA Championship. Cameron Young fought the wind and somehow won, turning in one of the rounds of the tournament. Will Zalatoris … well, Zalatoris struggled Saturday, walking off the 18th like he needed a hot shower and a hug. But Young and Zalatoris will start Sunday in the same positions at the same time, and though they share the same destination where they want to go allows only for a party of one.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO