Memphis Animal Services offering free adoptions May 20-22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As part of National Pet Rescue Day, Memphis Animal Services is waving all adopting fees this weekend.

Bounty Paper Towels are covering the fees for cats and dogs through a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society network.

“We are honored to join Best Friends Animal Society to help save the lives of pets while helping pet parents everywhere,” Janette Yauch, Bounty Vice President said.

Memphis Animal Services said it would be a significant savings for potential pet owners.

“MAS adoptions, as always, include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar/leash, customized ID tag, FeLV testing (cats), and heartworm testing and treatment medications if needed (dogs). Approximately 50 of the 200 available pets are already spayed or neutered and can go home the same day. Memphis Animal Services in Memphis, Tenn., is open for adoptions seven days a week from 12 to 4 p.m. daily,” the shelter said in their press release.

Staff and volunteers hope all free stuff will encourage more people to give a pet a forever home.

“We hope the opportunity to bring home happiness for zero adoption fees inspires many in our community to adopt,” said Alexis Pugh. “We hope to see so many happy families created this weekend.”

If you are interested in adopting a cat, you can see available pets here .

If you are interested in adopting a dog, you can see the available pets here .

Shelters all across the U.S .have seen an uptick in the number of shelter animals but, at the same time, have seen a decrease in the capacity to care for so many animals.

“With fewer people working and volunteering in the shelter, combined with more animals coming in and then staying in our care longer, we are in crisis like so many other shelters across the U.S.,” Pugh said.

