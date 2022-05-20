Nation of Language, Kiesza, more playing free Hudson Yards show series

You really gotta see it live to get it. I mean, you don't have to -- Turnstile's Glow On was our favorite album of 2021 off the strength of the studio recordings alone -- but as masterful as that album is, you don't get the full picture until you step foot into a Turnstile show. The band welcomed the album's release back in August with a few killer release shows just days before it was officially released, including two in NYC, and they returned here to open for $uicideboy$ at Pier 17 in October, but it took them nine long months to finally bring their proper headlining Glow On tour to NYC, and these shows offered up a cathartic release that you simply can't get anywhere else.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO