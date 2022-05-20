ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Josey Scott of Saliva and Brett Scallions of Fuel sing hits at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe on Aug. 27

By NEPA Scene Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was announced today that Josey Scott, the original vocalist of Saliva, and Brett Scallions, the original vocalist of Fuel, will be performing the rock hits from their former bands at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe on Saturday, Aug. 27 at part of The Original Madness Tour. Expect...

Ryan Leckey Leaving WNEP: Where Is the Pennsylvania Anchor Going?

Ryan Leckey’s engaging persona has made him a must-watch multimedia personality beyond Pennsylvania. The longtime anchor has brought interesting coverage to Scranton’s ABC station, Newswatch 16 This Morning (WNEP-TV), for the better part of his two-decade-long career. So Scranton residents were saddened when Ryan Leckey announced he is leaving WNEP. They want to know why he is leaving and where he is going next. Fortunately for his followers, “The Leckenator” answered some of their questions.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Jim Thorpe Birthday Festival returns

JIM THORPE, Pa. — There's cause for celebration this weekend in Jim Thorpe. After a few years off, the Jim Thorpe Birthday Festival is back on. "We heard and read about it. We are anxious about tomorrow and all the activities," said David & Linda Fetterman, Reading. Considered one...
JIM THORPE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Interview with Rob Leiser of Leiser’s Rental Barn – By: Janel Spiegel and Joe Scrizzi

In life sometimes you wind up at places you don’t expect to wind up at. I was invited by my fellow The Valley Ledger contributor and friend, Joe Scrizzi to the Rental Barn, Leiser’s Rental Barn for a photoshoot. It’s one of my favorite places of all-time. It’s such a unique place. Leiser’s has been in business for 74 years. Joe Scrizzi and myself interviewed the owner, Rob Leiser who is full of surprises, the man is a good soul, a hard worker and always working. There are so many fascinating aspects about this place. The barn alone is beautiful.
EASTON, PA
A unique chance to experience the Lehigh River’s marvels is quickly approaching

Let’s face it, the Lehigh Valley is a very populated region, and it keeps getting more and more crowded. Hence, it’s sometimes hard to envision ways to get away from all the strip malls, traffic and housing developments that seem to be everywhere you look. But, that’s exactly what makes the Wildlands Conservancy’s annual Lehigh River Sojourn so special and appealing.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Cartwright vs. Bognet: Rematch for 8th Congressional seat

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A local race is being closely watched across the nation– it’s for the seat in the 8th congressional district. Many political observers say it could be a so-called ‘flip seat.’ Longtime incumbent congressman Matt Cartwright will face Republican Jim Bognet. It is a rematch of the 2020 race in which Cartwright […]
Carbondale Farmers Market opens first summer season with live music and more on May 26

Introduced last fall, the Carbondale Farmers Market will be transitioning outdoors for its first summer season on Thursday, May 26. Running from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Fallbrook housing community (185 Fallbrook St., Carbondale), the opening day celebration will feature a great lineup of local farms, artisan foods, free art activities, and more, including live “traditionally infused, dynamic R&B folk rock music” by Charles Havira and his band from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
CARBONDALE, PA
Angry ex allegedly rams house, car

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who became angry his ex-girlfriend wouldn't answer his phone calls rammed her house and car with his pickup truck, police say. When police caught up with Hector Alejandro Alvarez Mercado a short time later, they allegedly found him intoxicated behind the wheel of his Ford F-150.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Two Pennsylvania Men Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani recently sentenced Duwayne Brown, age 41, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to 33 months imprisonment, and Andrew Henry, age 48, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, to 18 months imprisonment, for drug trafficking.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Child treated after fall in Tamaqua

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a pediatric high fall Sunday morning in Tamaqua. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of West Broad street. The victim was treated at the scene by members of the Tamaqua ambulance and Lehighton paramedics before being transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital trauma center in Allentown. Tamaqua police are investigating the incident.
TAMAQUA, PA
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Il Gaetano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.
EASTON, PA
Dump truck tangled in wires as hundreds lose power in Lehigh County

A dump truck became entangled in wires about 9 a.m. Tuesday on a street in Whitehall Township and more than 1,000 PPL Electric Utilities customers lost power. The incident happened on Jordan Parkway near Route 145 and the driver was initially still in the truck but did not seem to be injured, according to a report from the scene. It appeared township police and firefighters were waiting for PPL Electric Utilities personnel to determine if the wires were no longer live.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Wind Creek waited too long to address issue of unattended kids at casino | Turkeys & Trophies

Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Fisherman found dead in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A death investigation is underway in the Poconos after the body of a man was found in a stream Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, an 81-year-old man from Philadelphia was found dead near the area of Paradise Trail and Stites Mountain Road near Stroudsburg around noon.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Chicken Saltimbocca - A Colarusso 2.0 Family Recipe

DURYEA, Pa. — Colarusso's 2.0 offers fantastic Colarusso family cuisine that folks have been enjoying for decades with an added Zambetti family touch. When Home & Backyard visited this lovely establishment, they prepared their traditional family recipe for Chicken Saltimbocca. Their menu offers a full array of classic Italian dishes with their unique family's spin. Pastas and pizzas are crafted and prepared freshly in-house.
DURYEA, PA

