Police: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Twice In Abdomen In West Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia Friday afternoon. Police said it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Walton Avenue.

The teen was shot twice in his abdomen and rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and was placed in stable but critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

