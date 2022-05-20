Jim McMahon helps launch petition to get Steve McMichael inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Calvin Magee from a heart attack at the criminally young age of 59. Magee was a standout tight end at the HBCU Southern University from 1981 to 1984 before the Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1985. Magee would play four seasons with the Bucs up until 1988, starting in 34 of the 56 games he appeared in. Magee would catch 114 balls for 1,379 yards and eleven touchdowns in that time, with his best season coming in 1986 when he had 45 receptions for 564 yards and five touchdowns. These numbers might not jump off the screen now, but those were solid for the mid-1980s.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO