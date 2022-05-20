ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jim McMahon helps launch petition to get Steve McMichael inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite his on-field success with the Chicago Bears, Steve McMichael has yet to receive a call welcoming him to Canton, Ohio, as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of his former teammates is now trying to make that happen. Jim McMahon, the Bears' quarterback from...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Russell Wilson's former teammate K.J. Wright predicts Broncos will finish last in the AFC West in 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason may be the craziest in NFL history, and a big reason why is because of the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos made huge additions via trade and free agency, and the Kansas City Chiefs have already established themselves as a perennial contender. With four legitimate teams in this division, it's anyone's guess who will end up on top next season.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Former Buccaneers tight end passes away at age 59

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Calvin Magee from a heart attack at the criminally young age of 59. Magee was a standout tight end at the HBCU Southern University from 1981 to 1984 before the Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1985. Magee would play four seasons with the Bucs up until 1988, starting in 34 of the 56 games he appeared in. Magee would catch 114 balls for 1,379 yards and eleven touchdowns in that time, with his best season coming in 1986 when he had 45 receptions for 564 yards and five touchdowns. These numbers might not jump off the screen now, but those were solid for the mid-1980s.
TAMPA, FL
Sports
The Spun

Look: ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's Worst Team

Who will be the National Football League's worst team during the 2022 regular season?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has made its picks. According to ESPN's computer model, the Chicago Bears will be the worst team in the league for the upcoming 2022 regular season. Chicago has the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: MLB Player Flirts With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

A trio of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models threw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game earlier this week, in honor of the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine being released. Love might've been in the air, too... A New York Mets relief pitcher decided to shoot his...
Yardbarker

Former Rams RB Happy for Super Bowl Win, Not Missing Football

Todd Gurley hasn't played a down of NFL football since his one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons expired after the 2020 season. The Rams let him go after the 2019 campaign due to two seasons of injury setbacks. Gurley didn't sign with another team after the Falcons, but instead, focused on business ventures, becoming part-owner of the Fan Controlled Football League's Beasts.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

KC Chiefs preseason schedule 2022: What you need to know

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their preseason schedule for the 2022 NFL season, and we’ve got your info here. The month of May brings the upcoming schedule into proper view each year for the National Football League. The primary way is through the release of the regular-season schedule during a special unveiling broadcast, but it’s also the time of year when preseason plans are announced. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs made their summer schedule clear for all.
theScore

Vick to remain retired, won't play in Fan Controlled Football league

Michael Vick is not returning to football. The former NFL quarterback tweeted Sunday that he will not unretire after previous reports stated Vick would return to the gridiron for the Fan Controlled Football league. Vick played 13 seasons in the NFL, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No restrictions for OTAs

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne (foot) is a full-go for all practice activities at OTAs, NFL.com reports. Etienne, a 2021 first-round pick, missed his entire rookie season due to a left Lisfranc injury, but he now appears to be fully healthy. That recovery timetable lines up, as the running back stated he was at 85-90 percent form back in April. Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports Etienne participated in passing drills while fully dressed Monday, working with quarterback and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. With James Robinson recovering from an Achilles tear and unable to participate in OTAs, Etienne will receive an opportunity to handle the majority share of No. 1 practice reps, as long as he avoids any setbacks. Both running backs stand to be involved on offense when healthy, but it remains to be seen if Robinson will be available for the start of the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Dawson Knox: Not practicing

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Knox is dealing with a minor injury, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports. McDermott mentioned Knox and OL Spencer Brown when media members asked about injured players absent from practice. It doesn't sound like anything too serious for Knox, who has a capable backup this season after the Bills signed O.J. Howard in March.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Absent from start of OTAs

Murray is not present Monday for the start of Arizona's voluntary OTAs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Cardinals won't begin mandatory mini-camp until mid-June, and it looks as though Murray may remain away from the team until then as he continues to angle for a contract extension. Murray, who had his fifth-year option picked up by Arizona in April, has made it clear that he's dissatisfied with his current contract situation, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reporting that the quarterback could be unwilling to suit up Week 1 without a new deal. While no agreement on an extension has been reached, the Cardinals did extend an olive branch to Murray by trading for former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown from Baltimore, a move which helps to make up for the fact that DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) will miss the first six games of the season.
GLENDALE, AZ

