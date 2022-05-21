Second school resource officer officially starts Monday at Grand Blanc High School

LAPEER, Mich. - In Lapeer, there's a new assisted archery program giving students with special needs and disabilities a chance to reach new heights. “With this, I'm so proud. I can't even, I can't even. I don't have the words,” said Candice Fillmore. Fighting to hold back tears, Candice...
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huntington Bank Branch in Saginaw Township sustained significant damage after a car crashed into the building Monday morning. Police were investigating what caused the unidentified woman to hit the building at 4815 State St. There was no immediate word on injuries or when the...
MUNDY TWP., Mich., - The Genesee County Road Commission announced today that they will continue paving Linden Road on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The road work will take place from Grand Blanc Road to Reid Road. The road will be closed to through traffic....
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A Northville native was recognized by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission (GTSAC) for being a tireless advocate for drunk-driving prevention. During the Traffic Safety Awards Virtual Ceremony on Tuesday morning, Rana Abbas-Taylor of Northville was commended for successfully building support among the public, policymakers...
FLUSHING, Mich. - The City of Flushing is celebrating the rededication of the 100-year bridge across the Flint River. Flushing's Mayor Joseph Karlichek was joined by other city leaders to rededicate the bridge to everyone who was involved in the bridge's conception, work and planning over the past century. The...
FLINT, MI – The father of a 29-year-old man who was killed by his roommate in July 2019 told a Genesee County judge Monday, 23, that his son’s murderer needed to spend the rest of his life behind bars. “This is the craziest thing I think can happen...
FLINT, Mich. - The fight to end blight is on-going with more funds being dedicated to it's removal and while city officials are distributing money to fix this issue, community members are stepping out to do their part. It's been blighted, filled with brush. we had grass overgrowing the sidewalk...
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a car crashed into a Saginaw Township bank Monday morning. It happened at the Huntington Bank located at 4815 State St. about 9:20 a.m. on May 23. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to...
GAYLORD, Mich. — Residents at the Nottingham Mobile Home Park, one of the hardest hit areas of the tornado that devastated Gaylord, Michigan, could finally return home Sunday afternoon to assess what is left of their homes. Media has been kept off the property, but a representative from the...
A fire in a Saginaw Township apartment was fatal for a 79-year-old woman Sunday night. It happened about 10:30 at 4955 Century Drive. Saginaw Township Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, and found the victim’s body in her bedroom. They said the fire was confined to the one apartment in the 12-unit building and started in the bedroom. An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another bear was spotted in mid-Michigan this weekend. The Thomas Township Public Safety Department said there were three sightings of a bear in the township this weekend. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire, and in the 11000 block of Geddes, police said. The Michigan...
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — A family-friendly fishing festival will cast its line next month. Organizers with the Saginaw County Parks and Recreation office will host the Catch Me If You Can fishing festival from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at William H. Haithco Recreation Area, 2121 Schust in Saginaw Township.
FLINT, Mich. - Governor Whitmer was in Flint Monday morning to announce a proposal to invest state revenue into tutoring a learning supports for students across the state. The proposal, deemed the "MI Back on Track" plan, aims to invest a$280 miilion of Michigan's $3 billion in addition revenue to tackle unfinished learning with tutoring an personal instruction.
GRAND BLANC, Mich.- After the devastating tornado that hit the northern town of Gaylord, one local business owner is doing what she can to help her hometown. Tabbitha Poehner and her husband are the owners of Tea Bee in Grand Blanc. Poehner says she was heartbroken by the damage the tornado caused.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community college instructor will appear on Jeopardy later this month. Being a Jeopardy contestant has always been a dream of Aaron Gulyas, history instructor at Mott Community College. Gulyas has made it to the audition phase three times over 13 years. He made it...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting in Saginaw left one person dead and another injured on Friday evening. Michigan State Police arrested a 27-year-old male suspect in connection with the crime. The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Fulton Street. Investigators say 33-year-old Brandon Patterson...
Comments / 0