ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiburon, CA

How to make the most of a day trip to Angel Island

By Larry Sokoloff, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year on Father’s Day, my wife and daughter know exactly what I want: a family day trip to Angel Island State Park. It’s the one day of the year that I can get us all to cross the Golden Gate Bridge, catch the Tiburon ferry and take in the spectacular...

localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Why Sleep in a Hotel When You Can Sleep in a Historic Bay Area Lighthouse?

Lighthouses line the northern California beachfront, necessary beacons for the sailors who once used the Pacific as a watery commercial route. As you’d expect, there are fewer mariners delivering hugely valuable loads of North Coast lumber to points near and far these days — and so, fewer operating lighthouses. Of those that remain, many have been reworked as tourist attractions, with overnight stays supporting the costly work of maintaining the lighthouses themselves. Win-win, it seems to us.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Off the Ferry: Things to Do in Tiburon

This story is brought to you by offMetro SF. offMetro SF is an online travel guide to getaways from San Francisco—car optional. When you need a city break, we know how best to get you off the beaten path, be it by train, bus, bike, boat, or car share. If you can't make the weekends longer, strive to make them better.
TIBURON, CA
sftravel.com

Classic Road Trip Itinerary from San Francisco to Sonoma County

Discover Sonoma County, just an hour north of San Francisco, with world-class wines, delicious craft beers, tempting farm-to-fork food, charming small towns, urban amenities, stunning scenery and beautiful, wide-open spaces. It's the perfect addition to your trip to San Francisco. Driving from one side of Sonoma County to the other...
sftravel.com

San Francisco’s Best Dim Sum by Neighborhood

San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Tiburon, CA
sftravel.com

Everything You Need to Know About San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

Millions of visitors each year come to experience Golden Gate Park's miles of green lawns, bridle paths, lakes, and 7,000 kinds of plants right in the heart of San Francisco. You’ll enjoy varied attractions from top museums to exquisite gardens and extraordinary events. Whether you visit Golden Gate Park regularly or you’ve never been, this guide highlights the best things to do in one of San Francisco’s most interesting locations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Is What Bay Area Health Officials Say About the Latest COVID Surge, and the Impact on Dining

Dr. Carina Marquez of UCSF is warning of a COVID surge in San Francisco, and in a May 16 meeting with the Latino Task Force, she strongly encouraged residents to start wearing a mask again, if they had ever stopped. In comparison to April’s reported figures of 133 new cases daily, May has seen an average of about 449 new daily cases in the last week. In the Bay Area, Marin, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties are the most heavily impacted in the whole state of California. While lower than January’s Omicron spike of 2,300 new cases per day, city officials are encouraging folks to hit those COVID basics all the harder: social distance indoors, wear a mask at busy places, and test regularly, according to a mid-May press release from the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

‘America’s Best Rose Garden’ Is In Bloom Now In San Jose

Did you know that ‘America’s Best Rose Garden’ is here in the Bay Area? Thousands of visitors are flocking to the San Jose Municipal Rose Garden , which has exploded into a vibrant spectrum of pinks, reds, oranges, and yellows. The expansive 5.5-acre garden has over 3,500 plantings in 189 different varieties, and it’s completely free to visit.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angel Island#Day Trip#Ferries#Alcoholic Beverages#Golden Gate Transit
San Francisco Examiner

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

Inspired by a similar event in Bogotá, Colombia, San Francisco’s Sunday Streets program has been taking over the city’s car-congested streets one neighborhood at a time since 2008. This Sunday, it’s the Bayview’s chance to enjoy some pedal-and-foot-powered fun with a brand new Sunday Streets route that was originally planned for 2020, but postponed due the pandemic. In addition to over 1 mile of car-free streets, five different “activity hubs” dot the Bayview with free bike rentals at Mendell Plaza, a jumbo bounce house on Revere Avenue, and free massages, free groceries and a free swim day at the MLK Jr. Pool on 3rd Street. Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Lane Street, Keith Street and surrounding area, S.F. Free. sundaystreetssf.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Drinks
sftravel.com

How to Experience Tiki Culture in San Francisco

San Francisco is the birthplace of tiki culture, and it is home to some of the oldest tiki establishments in the country. Themes range from traditional Polynesian kitsch to tiki mythology’s dark side, but one thing is guaranteed: you can get a great mai tai at any of these Bay Area bars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Hot temps expected across the Bay Area Tuesday

BAY AREA, Calif. (KRON) — The heat is on for Bay Area residents. The National Weather Service Bay Area says temperatures are expected to be in the 90s throughout Tuesday across interior portions of the Bay Area and the Central Coast. NWS Bay Area tweeted a map with the high temperature predictions. Places like Napa, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

4 fun things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO — Looking for something to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things to do. 1) Goat Yoga (Half Moon Bay) Check out Half Moon Bay at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for some goat yoga, which is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Northern California’s best road-trip stops for wildflowers

SAN FRANCISCO — Spring has sprung and the poppies are poppin’ up here in Northern California. Despite the drought, which is not ideal for wildflower blooms and cancels the possibility of any ‘superblooms’ in the California desert, it’s not all bad news. Even better, some...
TRAVEL
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Great Places to Go For a Weekend Hike

I enjoy hiking with friends or the whole family at Rancho San Antonio. It's a great place for easy hikes and would be a great hike for kids. The trails have good views over the valley. It is good for training with its incline. You can either make it long or short. There are many diversions and bifurcations to choose from. The hike does not have all the shade you need.
LOS ALTOS, CA
ksro.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Goes Through Restructuring; Closes Two Restaurants

Two Mary’s Pizza Shacks have closed in Sonoma County as the company restructures ownership. The locations in downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol closed for good over the weekend. About 60 employees were let go, while managers were offered positions at other locations and hourly workers offered transfers or severance pay. The Press Democrat reports that Mary’s will move from a single central company to individual ownership of the restaurants by the extended family of founder Mary Fazio. A modernized logo, new decor and packaging will roll out over the next few weeks but the menu will remain unchanged except for seasonal items. With the closure, there are now 12 Mary’s locations throughout the North Bay with seven in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy