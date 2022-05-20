How to make the most of a day trip to Angel Island

Inspired by a similar event in Bogotá, Colombia, San Francisco’s Sunday Streets program has been taking over the city’s car-congested streets one neighborhood at a time since 2008. This Sunday, it’s the Bayview’s chance to enjoy some pedal-and-foot-powered fun with a brand new Sunday Streets route that was originally planned for 2020, but postponed due the pandemic. In addition to over 1 mile of car-free streets, five different “activity hubs” dot the Bayview with free bike rentals at Mendell Plaza, a jumbo bounce house on Revere Avenue, and free massages, free groceries and a free swim day at the MLK Jr. Pool on 3rd Street. Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Lane Street, Keith Street and surrounding area, S.F. Free. sundaystreetssf.com.
