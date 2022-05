SARASOTA, Fla. - The body of a woman who went missing while swimming off South Lido Beach over the weekend was found Sunday night, according to the Sarasota police. Deputies said 24-year-old Everliz Valentina Vega Medina was swimming with a friend when she disappeared around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Her friend made it back to shore, but Everliz was nowhere to be found.

