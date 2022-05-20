ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch: Florida panther kitten’s reunion with mother caught on camera

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSM6M_0flCzSOU00
Reunited: A Florida panther was reunited with her kitten after several months. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Reunited, and it feels so good.

A 4-month-old Florida panther kitten was reunited with its mother in southwest Florida after a search that took nearly three months, WFTX-TV reported.

Staff members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission learned about the lost kitten in March, the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

The kitten was taken to the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens for a health assessment, and FWC officials used a towel with the kitten’s scent to mark trails where it was found, hoping to attract its mother, WINK-TV reported.

When that effort failed, experts took the kitten to White Oak Conservation in the northeast Florida city of Yulee, WTSP-TV reported.

The next night, trail camera footage showed an adult female panther walking past the kitten release site, so the young feline was taken back to Naples, according to the television station.

“Attempts to attract mom with her kitten’s scent failed and biologists pulling an all-nighter with the kitten in a cage in front of a live stream camera produced nothing, so we feared hope was lost,” FWC officials wrote. “But on the third night, the mother found her baby.”

The adult female heard the kitten meowing, and the pair were reunited, the FWC said.

“Telemetry data indicates the kitten is alive and well and trail camera footage captured the pair together,” the FWC wrote on Facebook. “The kitten’s expandable collar will soon drop off, after which time biologists hope to continue monitoring the pair with trail cameras.”

According to the FWC website, Florida panthers are listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to harm or harass them. There are approximately 120 to 230 adult panthers in the state.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Pink flamingos showing up more often in the South Florida wild again

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The pink flamingo has been immortalized in plastic lawn ornaments, stylized on logos, and has appeared in iconic scenes on the big and small screen, like the opening sequence of Miami Vice. Most people in South Florida usually only see the rose-colored bird in captivity.
MIAMI, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Family Discovers an 11-Foot Alligator Swimming in Their Pool – It Tore Through the Screen of Their Porch

Alligator in poolFacebook of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Alligator encounters aren't unusual in Florida, but sometimes the giant reptiles are more determined than at others. Last week in Charlotte County, residents of a home were disturbed by the sound of someone or something tearing through the screen of their porch recently.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Grandma Murdered on Her 93rd Birthday

Florida Grandma Killed on Her 93rd Birthdayscreenshot. A beloved great grandmother was killed by her daughter's boyfriend, whom she had previously helped out, just hours after celebrating her 93rd birthday with her family.
University of Florida

Wild Sarasota Spotlight: watch out for woodpeckers — identifying local species

While most of us can deduce that a woodpecker is in the area by the resonance of their drumming, we may not know which pal from the Picidae family has stopped by for a visit. Unfortunately, woodpeckers of the Southeast are all black, white, and red so it can be challenging to keep them straight. That said, the three most common woodpeckers in our area – Pileated, Red-Bellied, and Downy – are distinct enough that with a little practice, you’ll be ID-ing your neighborhood excavators in no time.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
City
Yulee, FL
State
Florida State
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

What is your termite risk in Florida? It depends where you live

You’re most likely to notice termites during their swarming activity, but colonies infesting trees and structures are active year-round in Florida. This puts properties at risk for costly damages and trees vulnerable to high winds. Scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) want...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida traveling nurse finds dog, camper after they were stolen

LOS FELIZ, Cali. (CBS) A Florida traveling nurse was begging for the public’s help after her camper and beloved dog were stolen in Los Feliz over the weekend, before getting the very welcome news that everything was found, and the dog was safe. The woman, Mason Gray was in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Southwest Florida#Caught On Camera#Wftx Tv#Fwc#White Oak Conservation#Telemetry
thegabber.com

Virginia Man Drowns at Johns Pass in Madeira Beach

A 21-year-old Virginia man drowned in Madeira Beach near the popular Johns Pass area on May 18. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said rescue teams responded to the beach after at approximately 6:40 p.m. after reports of four people struggling to swim. The swimmers were 100 hundred west of...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
wogx.com

Florida hurricane tax ‘holiday’ adds pet supplies

With a sales-tax "holiday" starting this weekend, Floridians can save a few dollars on pet supplies as they stockpile other needs for the upcoming hurricane season. The state’s two-week disaster-preparedness tax holiday will begin Saturday and, for the first time, shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous types of pet supplies. The holiday was part of a broad tax package (HB 7071) that lawmakers passed in March and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on May 6.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Central Florida's complete guide to Storm Season 2022

From supply kits and home insurance to storm tracking and power crew training, preparing for the Atlantic Hurricane season can feel like a herculean task. But local officials say they're ready for whatever may come our way, and Spectrum News 13 has everything you need to know to stay safe.
ORLANDO, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Florida father sentenced to probation for 1-year-old’s overdose

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading no contest to charges stemming from his young son’s overdose. Angel Vasquez was sentenced to five years of probation, with the first two to be served under house arrest, WINK reported. Vasquez is also required to take a parenting course and submit to random drug screenings.
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Feds: Former postal worker on disability sentenced to prison in Florida after caught lifting weights

OCALA, Fla. — A former postal worker in Florida who was collecting disability was sentenced to prison after he was caught lifting weights, officials say. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says George Utley, 66, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for receiving disability benefits from the Department of Labor Disability Benefit Payments, claiming he stole government property. Utley is expected to pay back the $732,459.46 of disability money he was given.
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
109K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy