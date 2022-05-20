ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, AR

Child pornography arrest; ASP investigation continues

By Staff
KTLO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Renard, 40, of Sherwood has been arrested by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, Internet Crimes...

KTLO

Man may represent himself in case involving violent domestic altercation

A man convicted of aggravated assault in Marion County in July is now charged with the same crime in Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Karl Butler, who lists a Fayetteville address, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. When asked if he had made arrangements for legal representation, Butler said he did not want a public defender. He told the court he wanted to hire a lawyer or represent himself.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed pursuit in Marion County

Seth Shealey (Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office) A Marion County man was arrested recently for driving erratically on his motorcycle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. Twenty-two-year-old Seth Shealey of Flippin was booked into the Marion County Law Enforcement Center and later released on a bond of $2,500.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Guilty plea entered to crime committed in jail

A man who attempted to plead guilty to charges picked up in jail but derailed the process when he basically said he was guilty but forced to do what he did was back in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-five-year-old Brent Oakley of Mountain Home did successfully enter a...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man admits to selling drugs to confidential informant

A man charged with selling methamphetamine to a person working with law enforcement appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-seven-year-old David Kyle Simmons pled guilty to his charges and was given six years probation. In his newest case, Simmons, who lists an address along County Road 16, is charged...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man accused of running drivers off road, leading high-speed chase, spitting at authorities

Trystan Barker (Photo courtesy of Searcy County Detention Center) An area man is accused of running motorists off the road, leading authorities on a high-speed chase, threatening to kill a deputy and spitting on officers while being booked into the Searcy County Detention Center. Twenty-one-year-old Trystan Shelby Barker of Leslie has been in custody since Wednesday on a bond of $100,000.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Fire damages Baxter County residence; dog doesn’t survive

A Saturday evening fire has damaged a house and a garage in Baxter County. The Mountain Home Fire Department says no humans were injured in the fire at 1017 Leatherstocking Trail, south of Mountain Home, but a dog was not able to survive. The name of the residence’s owner was not available.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

16 business licenses issued in Mountain Home in April

The city of Mountain Home issued 16 business licenses in April. – Linda Atkins for Specialized Automotive and Diesel, LLC., an auto repair shop located at 1419 Highway 62 East;. – Earl Goodwin for Zebby’s Snow Cones, a food truck located at 1347 Highway 62 East;. – Steve Brown...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Fulton County Fair Awards Scholarships

The Fulton County Fair recently awarded four scholarships to graduating seniors who live in Fulton County and have been active in the Fulton County Fair. Scholarship winners were recognized at the school awards programs. Two scholarships were presented to Salem High School graduates Garrett Coffman and Samantha Guiltner. Garrett has...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Several area residents without power following Saturday’s storms

Saturday’s storm activity has knocked out power to several area residents. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative has restored power to the majority of its Baxter County members, but they continue to work as they still have over 2,700 of its total members without power. Additional crews from other Arkansas Electric Cooperatives are on their way to assist, and NAEC posted on Facebook it may be Monday before power is fully restored.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Jo A. Cimino, 81, Cotter (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Jo A. Cimino of Cotter are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Jo A. Cimino died Monday in Gassville.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

Boil order lifted for water system in Stone County

A boil order for portion of a water system in Stone County has been lifted. The Arkansas Department of Health lifted the boil order for the Hayden Heights Road area of the Sylamore Valley Water Association Monday. The order was issued May 12 following a water main break.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

John Henry Wilson, 60, Mountain Home (Kirby)

John Henry David Wilson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 19, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR, at the age of 60. He was born August 29, 1961, in La Mirada California, the son of Russell Forrest and Ozella June Hudson Wilson. He married Nedra on February 21, 2004, in Eureka Springs, AR. Henry owned and operated Mountain Home Air Compressor Company. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, really anything outdoors, the only thing he loved more than fishing was his wife. Nedra and Henry met when they were just children and have loved each other ever since. Life took them on separate paths for a time, but they were reunited in 2003. She was the love of his life, and he was the love of hers. He was always so loving and so giving to anyone he met. Henry always had a smile on his face.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Boil order issued for part of Brunner Hill Water Association

Saturday’s storms have resulted in a boil water order issued for part of the Brunner Hill Water Association. The order is affecting customers mainly in the Jordan area. According to a water association spokesperson, the storms caused multiple water lines to break. One line was repaired at Rodney Cutoff, but crews are continuing to look for other broken lines. The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.
JORDAN, AR
KTLO

Good turnout for early voting in Twin Lakes Area

A large number of people have taken advantage of early voting in the Twin Lakes Area. In Baxter County, 16.7% of registered voters cast early ballots. The number is 4,920 out of the possible 29,477. Marion County had 20.6% of its registered voters go to the polls early. Out of...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

