ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MS

Contraband lands four Lincoln County inmates in ER

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432Z0a_0flCz7Bi00

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Four Lincoln County Jail inmates were taken to an emergency room after consuming contraband on Friday, May 20.

The Daily Leader reported the inmates were taken to the emergency room after they passed out. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall Jr. said the inmates had consumed a contraband substance.

Court dismisses death row inmate’s execution request

He said they were taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center. By 2:00 p.m., they were all awake and talking.

According to the newspaper, the inmates will return to the jail Friday. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Leader

Jail docket: 2 arrested for disturbing the peace

Joshua Allen Hall, 04/23/1983, 2146 SE Reeves Road, Bogue Chitto — arrested for disorderly conduct/business disturbance, by Brookhaven Police Department. Justin Shane Cooper, 09/24/1977, 9177 Magnolia Progress Road, Magnolia — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jaylen Keith Lloyd, 07/17/2003, 1417...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute drugs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.” According to court documents, Kenneth Lofton, 44, and his co-defendants negotiated and conducted the sale of cocaine base in the Jackson area in January […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for murder of girlfriend in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 19-year-old Jackson man was sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the second-degree murder of his girlfriend. Ozell Lewis, Jr. was sentenced on Monday, May 16. He was convicted of killing Jashonna Adams, 17, on May 27, 2021, in Rankin County during an argument. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, MS
WJTV 12

McComb man arrested for burglary

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for residential burglary in Pike County on Monday, May 16. Deputies said they retrieved surveillance video of a suspect forcibly entering into a home on Marley Lane. The suspect was armed with a pistol, and numerous items of value were taken from the residence. Charles M. Thompson,18, […]
MCCOMB, MS
WAPT

Chase on Highway 49 ends when officers deploy 'stop sticks'

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A Florida man is facing charges after leading Rankin County law enforcement officers on a chase. The incident began Monday morning when a member of the Rankin County Sheriff's Interdiction Unit tried to stop a blue Nissan with a Florida tag for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 49, south of star.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Florida man arrested after chase in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies announced a Florida man was arrested after a chase on Monday, May 23. According to investigators, a deputy tried to stop a blue Nissan passenger car with a Florida tag for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 49 south of Star. They said the driver, 26-year-old Christian […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#County Jail#Contraband
WLBT

Catalytic converter thefts at daycare center in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a big problem in our area. Thieves are stealing the exhaust systems and selling them because of the precious metal inside. Assistant Director Donna Carver says on Friday morning, Cutler’s Grow N Learn Day Care Center was preparing to...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

California men arrested in Hattiesburg for drug trafficking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men from California were arrested in Hattiesburg after officers found 45 pounds of meth in a hotel room. Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at a hotel on Highway 49 on Friday, May 20. After finding the meth, officers arrested Sergio Covarrubias, 36, and Salvador Medrano, 60. Investigators believe the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Search continues for missing Holmes County man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A family wants answers in the disappearance of a Holmes County man. Alex Easterling, 30, has been missing since April 20, 2022. He was last seen when he was dropped off at a friend’s home on Stockyard Road in Pickens, according to authorities. The friend in question is considered a […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

State Auditor Shad White talks Jackson crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White discussed Jackson’s crime crisis on Monday, May 23. He said everyone agrees the capital city need more resources for police and judges. However, he also said older mentors are needed to pass on their knowledge to the younger generation. White said a root cause of Jackson’s crime […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Woman pleads not guilty to killing Carl the Rooster

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jones County correctional officer, Kendra Shaffer, pled not guilty to a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge. Shaffer has been accused of killing beloved Ocean Springs rooster, Carl, on Sunday, April 24. The Sun Herald reported she will go to trial at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29. Her lawyer said […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report May 16-23

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony charges for the week of May 16th-23rd, 2022. Randy Earl Walker of 176 Baldwin Road, Mount Olive, MS was charged on an account of false pretence (Felony). Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS – Four Injured in UTV Accident on Wells Rd

At about 11:00 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Wells Road where they located a UTV that had left the roadway and rolled over. All four riders were injured during the crash. One patient received treatment at the scene, and the remaining three were taken by paramedics to Merit Health River Region.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland’s new police chief is no stranger to the community

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – After more than 30 years of serving the Ridgeland community, Police Chief John Neal recently announced his retirement, and a familiar face is set to take over the ranks. Lieutenant Brian Myers is no stranger to the Ridgeland Police Department. Twenty-four years ago, he started his career and will become the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

18-wheeler overturns on I-20 W. ramp to I-55 N.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler overturned at the Stack on Tuesday, May 24. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the accident happened on the Interstate 20 West ramp to Interstate 55 North. Crews blocked the left lane of I-20 in order to respond to the scene. No injuries have been reported. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot in back on Cromwell Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot in the back. The shooting happened on Sunday, May 23 while the man was walking near the 3800 block of Cromwell Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot once in the lower back. The victim was taken to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy