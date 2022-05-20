ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Border agents come across multiple groups of migrants as Title 42 deadline looms

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – At least three large groups of migrants have turned themselves in or have been apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the past 24 hours east of El Paso. Drugs also were seized.

The first two events involved vehicles carrying dozens of migrants. The first incident near Van Horn resulted in the apprehension of 32 unauthorized foreign nationals. Agents near the Van Horn station also found more than 200 pounds of marijuana abandoned in the desert.

“Agents on foot patrol responded to a report of subjects walking in an area commonly used by smugglers,” U.S. Border Patrol Big Bend Sector Chief Sean McGoffin said. A helicopter crew guided the agents to the migrants, who were trying to hide in the brush, he said.

McGoffin tweeted photos showing several of the migrants wearing camouflage, which is typically supplied by smuggling organizations.

Big Bend Sector agents later apprehended another 28 migrants near Sierra Blanca, Texas.

A Big Bend Sector U.S. Border Patrol agent watches over a group of unauthorized migrants near Sierra Blanca, Texas. (U.S. Border Patrol)

Closer to El Paso, the Border Patrol took custody of at least 10 adults and children who crossed the Rio Grande on foot near Socorro, Texas. The agents were assisted by an air unit and El Paso County sheriff’s deputies, who provided transportation for the migrants, witnesses at the scene said.

A migrant family is placed into an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office van after surrendering to the U.S. Border Patrol on Friday. (Border Report photo)

Numerous apprehensions and surrenders involving groups of migrants coming over from Mexico are being reported in the past few days, as the Biden administration’s proposed rollback date of the Title 42 public health order approaches.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The rollback this Friday remained tied up in court, as a federal judge in Louisiana pondered extending an injunction that prevents the federal government from ending the policy that has allowed border agents to quickly expel newly arrived migrants since March 2020 to prevent the cross-border spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 7

Louie
2d ago

Your barely reporting this?! This has been going on for a couple of months already! Thank you Joe and democrats for setting up the welcome mat!!

Reply
2
Texas Paralegal
3d ago

Keep them OUT OF AMERICA!! TEXANS DO NOT WANT THEM,,,SEND ALL OF THAT BABY FORMULA STOCKPILED AT THE BORDER FOR ILLEGALS INTO OUR COUNTRY TO SAVE AMERICAN BABIES!!

Reply(1)
3
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Criminal Fugitives & All Kinds of Drugs Seized in El Paso This Week

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized methamphetamine, ecstasy, and marijuana over the last four days. “As we move into triple digit summer heat I think it is important that our community understands that CBP officers remain vigilant and committed to their mission regardless of the weather conditions,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Our officers conduct much of their work outdoors and stand guard when it is hot, cold, windy, dry or wet.” On May 17, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing…
KVIA ABC-7

Two bodies found in a northeast El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officials said they are conducting an investigation after two men were found dead in a home in northeast El Paso. The bodies were found in a home on 4700 block of Joel Dr. According to police officials, the call came in just before 6 p.m. The Crimes Against The post Two bodies found in a northeast El Paso home appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

La Joya man startled by 2 dozen migrants hiding below house

EL PASO, Texas — "These people came, and I heard something," said La Joya resident Ruberto Cantu. "These people," Cantu references, are what Border Patrol would consider encounters; migrants, people who cross the Rio Grande into the United States without permission. A week ago, Cantu was startled by noises...
LA JOYA, TX
KTSM

Three El Pasoans killed in rollover on I-10 in Luna County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police is investigating the cause of a triple fatal rollover crash on Interstate 10, close to mile post 68, west of Deming, NM. The initial investigation found that a GMC Yukon SUV with four people was traveling east on Interstate 10 towing a Nissan SUV with […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

EPPD: 2 men found dead in Northeast apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men are found dead in a Northeast El Paso apartment Monday evening. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), just before 6 p.m. officers were sent to an apartment along the 4700 block of Joel Drive, near Diana Drive and Dyer Street, where they found the bodies.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Texas Bar Raises the Age Limit- Could El Paso Do this Next?

Imagine going to a bar that only serves patrons over the age of 25? Well, that's exactly what a bar in San Antonio has done!. Bentley's on Broadway in San Antonio, will no longer serve patrons under the age of 25. However, Bentley's isn't the first bar to do this. A new bar named Horizons & More in Northeast San Antonio recently opened up in March but their admissions policy is 30 and over.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Stolen Jeep recovered, driver arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after being caught speeding in a stolen SUV. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), on Friday, May 20th , an officer from the Auto Theft Task Force saw a Maroon Jeep Cherokee driving at a high rate of speed on Lindbergh Avenue. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Lower valley crash sends three to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas - A lower valley crash has sent at least three people to the hospital. The crash happened Monday afternoon at 8515 Alameda. According to fire dispatch, one person had serious injuries; two others were transported with minor injuries. The witness says a car was seen driving erratically...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

After mass shootings, delayed case frustrates El Pasoans

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – It has been almost three years since the deadly August 3rd Walmart shooting and El Pasoans we spoke with are frustrated the trial is taking this long. The trial for the suspect Patrick Crusius, still has no date. Lawmakers are saying the delay in trials is due to COIVD. But […]
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

El Paso and Buffalo experience nearly identical hate crimes

Though nearly 2000 miles and three years apart, the circumstances of the racist mass shootings in Buffalo and El Paso are strikingly similar. El Paso held a candlelight vigil for the 10 Black shoppers killed during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. Dozens of people gathered to show solidarity with the Buffalo victims, their families and survivors. The vigil Sunday began at twilight in a healing garden created to honor the El Paso victims of the Walmart mass shooting.
EL PASO, TX
