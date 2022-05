WITH SPRING NEARLY over, Houston Contemporary Dance Company is ready to wow audiences with two performances before the summer officially arrives. On June 4, HCDC teams up with the Institute of Contemporary Dance to present two performances at the Hobby Center of Moving Myths, a family-friendly, theatrical tour de force created by playwright Elizabeth A. M. Keel based on traditional, heroic myths from Chinese, Native American, Norwegian and Ethiopian cultures. The production utilizes props, costumes and set pieces in combination with sound and video design by Houston’s BEND Productions to inspire young audiences to take care of their families, stand up to bullies and show courage in the face of danger.

