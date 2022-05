Click here to read the full article. The country music community gathered today at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to remember one of their own. As it might be expected, the best way to honor and memorialize one of the genre’s greatest hitmakers was found in song. Naomi Judd: A River of Time was carried live and commercial-free on CMT. “It’s so weird, yet so natural, to be in front of (the fans), our chosen family for 38 years,” Wynonna Judd said near the end of the memorial. “This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine,” she said, quoting a gospel hymn, Then, Wynonna...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO