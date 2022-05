CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Public Safety officers say a man was arrested in a car reported stolen during a carjacking in the facility’s parking garage Monday afternoon. An MUSC incident report states the stolen vehicle was stopped by North Charleston Police hours after the incident, at 7:49 p.m. on Frazier Street. MUSC police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested, but they did not have the name of the driver.

10 HOURS AGO