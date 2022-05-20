ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions...

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet, and Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Moffat by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-25 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Moffat Expect Increased Flows on the Green River Below Flaming Gorge Reservoir Due to Releases Releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir will start to increase tomorrow May 24 and reach around 8600 cfs by the morning of May 26. The release is scheduled to last for 7 days before starting to ramp down. Anyone planning to recreate on area waterways should maintain awareness and use an abundance of caution in or near the water. The water will be much colder, run high and shift. Additionally, the Yampa River will increase later this week and increase flows especially below the confluence with the Green River. River levels near Jensen, UT are forecast to be near bankfull by early next week. Agriculture should take appropriate action to move or secure equipment near the river. Weather and reservoir release adjustments can change the flows on the Green River. Please monitor river conditions if your are recreating on, working near or traveling to the Green River below Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO

