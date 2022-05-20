ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi denied communion by archbishop over support for abortion rights

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Catholic Democrat from California, can no longer receive communion due to her support of abortion rights, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone announced Friday, per the San Francisco Chronicle. In a public notification, Cordileone said he'd warned Pelosi in April that she must...

Comments / 66

Ray Spencer (ID)
3d ago

good, and every so called christen who supports it should be denied as well as they shall answer to God for all this...

Reply(12)
17
Curnelius King
3d ago

The Archbishop has no right, to deny Polosi anything. When it comes to the blessed sacrament. Instead of worrying about her sins or thought process and what she does. The Archbishop and other priest need to worry about having sex with boys. And still giving the blessed sacrament to the congregation

Reply(1)
6
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
Fox News

Gowdy tells protesters: You're free to peacefully protest the law, but you're not free to disregard it

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy scolded the groups of protestors that gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the weekend, arguing on his show that while they are free to peacefully protest the law, they are "most assuredly" not welcome to intimidate or harass the justices and their families for a "perceived higher ideal."
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
Fox News

Dem witness tells House committee men can get pregnant, have abortions

A Democrat witness testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on abortion rights Thursday declared that men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion rights nonprofit Avow Texas, was asked by Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., to define what "a woman is," to which she responded, "I believe that everyone can identify for themselves."
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
