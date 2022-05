As Juneteenth gains more recognition across the U.S., Utah State University is preparing its second year of events marking the holiday. "We're growing," said Juneteenth Committee Co-Chair Jamal-Jared Alexander, a USU alumnus. "This is the university's second-annual event series, and we have tripled the events thanks to the many different institutional and community stakeholders."

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO