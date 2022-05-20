Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore.

The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment.

In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning.

“I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said.

After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners.

The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there instead.

Ava Richardson with the city’s Office of Sustainability encouraged residents to practice safe habits while biking.

“As a reminder to drivers, please slow down,” Richardson said. “Yield to cyclists and pedestrians, and do your part to make the streets safer and more accessible for those on wheels on and on foot.”

Besides promoting personal health, Bike To Work Day is also aimed at reducing the use of single-occupancy vehicles.

The city touted its range of other transportation options, such as e-scooters and e-bikes, which can be found around town.

Activities were held throughout the city all week long to promote healthy habits and reduced emissions.

To learn more about Bike To Work Day (and Bike To Work Week), visit BikeToWorkMD.com.