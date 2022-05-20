ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Public Schools Extending Deadline To Enroll In Virtual Learning For 2022-23

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools has extended the deadline for students who wish to enroll in virtual learning for the 2022-23 school year.

Families have until Friday, June 3 at 5 p.m. to sign up for Port VLP, which makes virtual learning a student’s primary mode of instruction for the upcoming school year.

Enrollees will have access to the core curriculum for their grade, as well as telehealth services.

Students who were absent 10% or more of the school days during the 2021-2022 academic year will not be eligible.

Administrators will hold a virtual information session on Port VLP on May 26 at 6 p.m.

