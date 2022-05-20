ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

15 charged in multi-state drug operation after fed investigation

By Lucas Gonzalez
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A total of 15 people from several different states, including Indiana, were indicted by a grand jury on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering following a week-long federal investigation into a suspected multi-state drug operation.

At the head of the operation was Adewale Adediran, 36, of Orange, California, accused of using commercial vehicles and facilities to distribute marijuana and other products containing THC throughout the county and collect millions of dollars in cash, the U.S. State's Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Indiana alleges.

Prosecutors allege commercial semi-trucks were used to ship "tractor-trailer loads" of marijuana to warehouses and other commercial locations in states including Indiana. They further alleged an airplane was used to bring "large quantities" of cash back to Adediran and his suspected co-conspirators, who then used cashier's checks and bank accounts to launder those proceeds.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities seized more than $40 million worth of drugs, proceeds from the operation and assets purchased with those proceeds.

Also seized were more than three tons of marijuana and other THC products valued at more than $10 million, more than a dozen firearms, more than $8 million in cash from bank accounts, a private jete worth $900,000, several luxury automobiles worth a total of $2 million, high-end jewelry worth more than $8 million, artwork and collectibles worth $850,000 and nine pieces of real estate worth a total of $10 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Adediran was arrested in California and is in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service ahead of his trial. Five other suspects remained at large Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A federal indictment alleges Adediran and his suspected co-conspirators were involved in the operation from 2016 until this year.

The case was investigated by federal agents in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in Indiana, California, Kentucky and Florida.

Charges have been filed against the following people, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office:

  • Adewale Adediran, 36, Orange, Calif.
  • Jazmine Adediran, 31, Orange, Calif.
  • Crystal Thomas, 33, Irvine, Calif.,
  • Hugo Molina, 45, Irvine, Calif.
  • Tayo Muyiwa Olukoya, 53, Irvine, Calif.
  • Stephen Lamar Richardson, 51, Noblesville, Ind.
  • Teoddy Carillo Domingo, 46, Tustin, Calif.
  • Jeremy Quire, 44, Tampa, Fla.
  • Marquis Bruce, 34, Tampa, Fla.
  • Nathan Canary, 37, Indianapolis
  • Richard Davis, 32, Fishers, Ind.
  • Rafael Smith, 30, Fortville, Ind.
  • John Carson, 36, Louisville
  • Mercedes Blackwell, 27, Woodland Hills, Calif.
  • Donnell Cooper, 30, Las Vegas

Adediran is charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, continuing criminal enterprise and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, he could serve a life sentence.

