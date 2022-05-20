ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Malik Reed Kept a Lid on the Interest NFL Teams Paid him as a Free Agent

By Keith Cummings
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rT1tV_0flCxBhn00

Malik Reed might have been more of a hot commodity on the free-agent market than we may have thought at first glance.

Former undrafted free agents like Denver Broncos' rush linebacker Malik Reed face longer odds to make it in the NFL. In order to make a 53-man roster, cultivating a deep underdog mentality is a requisite.

Always feeling like you're being pushed out the door is nothing new for Reed, but that pressure provides a unique kind of motivation. That back-up-against-the-wall mindset was only heightened for Reed when the Broncos spent big money to sign former Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Randy Gregory, and then opted to add spend a second-round pick on Oklahoma pass rusher Nik Bonitto in the draft.

Just for good measure, you can throw the Broncos' purported flirtation with converting linebacker Baron Browning into an edge rusher. Clearly, the challenge Reed faces now is considerable.

Having the ability to overcome the obstacles that lie ahead is something Reed is now accustomed to as he heads into Year 4. Understanding that his position is going to be one where the team is constantly looking for upgrades is the nature of the beast, so the proving ground is never-ending.

“I feel like it’s a position they prioritize to really be a force out there on the field,” Reed said on Thursday following OTA practice. “That’s what you want. You can’t have enough guys that can rush the passer and enough guys that can set the edge. It’s good to have a lot of guys that are out there, and competition brings the best out of everybody. I’m excited for it.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Reed has a thirst for competition and a desire to make improvements to his game. To a large extent, the 25-year-old feels that what he has learned up to this point positions him well for the challenges to come.

“Each year, I’ve gotten better as a player. From Year 1 to Year 2, I feel like coverage was better for me, and even rushing the passer and getting after the passer,” Reed explained. “Last year, all facets of my game were better—taking on the run, dropping in coverage, understanding where I fit in coverage, knowing what people are doing around me. I feel like that helps slow the game down where you’re able to play faster and there is not as much thinking.”

Having tallied five sacks, three tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles in 14 games last season, there was still a point this offseason where it looked like Reed could depart Denver as a restricted free agent. Although he kept a tight lid on it, the NFL did court the Broncos' second-leading rusher from 2021.

“There was interest, no doubt," Reed said of his free-agent plunge. "I was keeping it really close knit. It was a conversation between me, my agent, and my family.”

While the edge rusher did receive interest from other teams, his fondness for the city, and desire to play for a winning organization, convinced him to sign his one-year $2.4 million original-round tender the Broncos had tabled.

“I enjoy Denver," Reed said. "I’ve built relationships here, and I love the trajectory of everything that’s going on. I want to be a part of a winning team and winning organization. That’s why.”

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
State
Oklahoma State
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have a glut of quarterbacks right now and realized that it's time to trim some of the extras off. To that end, they have released a quarterback. On Monday, the Browns claimed defensive back Reggie Robinson off waivers. In a corresponding move, they waived quarterback Felix Harper.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals Toughest Phone Call: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman had to make a lot of tough phone calls when he decided to leave Fox Sports for ESPN earlier this offseason. None, though, were tougher than the phone call he had to make to FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Aikman revealed that his phone call to Andrews was...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Receives Major Honor

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick received a major honor this week. The ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who is still hoping for an NFL comeback, is receiving an honorary degree. Morgan State is granting an honorary degree to Kaepernick. Kaepernick is not the only figure being honored by Morgan State. Education...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Broncos#American Football#Ota
The Spun

Colts Release Quarterback Following Nick Foles Signing

Upon officially signing Nick Foles on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts made room on their roster by waiving James Morgan. Morgan hasn't throw an NFL pass since the New York Jets made him the 125th overall pick of the 2020 Draft. After getting waived last August, the former Bowling Green and Florida International quarterback bounced around practiced squads -- including back to the Jets -- before landing with the Colts in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Anonymous Coach Reveals His Opinion On Nick Saban Controversy

The stunned college football world watched a war of words break out between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher earlier this week. On Wednesday, Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class through unsavory NIL deals. This prompted a heated rebuttal from Fisher the following day before the SEC publicly reprimanded both head coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray will absolutely hate the Cardinals’ recent announcement

The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the midst of a contract dispute with star quarterback Kyler Murray, but their latest announcement is sure to irritate the 24-year-old. The Cardinals announced on Monday that they would be the focus of HBO’s Hard Knocks for the in-season edition of the show. Effectively, while Arizona navigates both a potential playoff run and Murray’s contract negotiations, they’ll also have a camera crew following them around at all times.
GLENDALE, AZ
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield photo fuels trade speculation

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Carroll said. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”. So, in theory, you don’t cut your fourth quarterback unless you’ve got a viable option to replace him with on your training camp roster. And that’s why it’s not surprising to hear that, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks (and the Carolina Panthers) are still very involved in trade discussions for Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson's Lawyer Not Optimistic: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, is reportedly not optimistic about an upcoming HBO Sports segment. The Cleveland Browns quarterback is not facing criminal charges following multiple sexual misconduct allegations. However, Watson is still facing civil cases and he could face punishment from the NFL. HBO's Real Sports will air interviews...
CLEVELAND, OH
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy