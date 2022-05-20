ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USS Constitution kicks off sailing season with 21-gun salute

BOSTON - The USS Constitution kicked off its sailing season with a celebration on Friday.

A 21-gun salute got the ship underway, and then there was an additional 17-gun salute as the ship passed the former Edmund Hartt's Shipyard where Old Ironsides was built and launched back in 1797.

The Constitution is the world's oldest commissioned warship that is still afloat.

