Harry Styles Concert Live Stream: How To Watch Harry Styles’ ‘One Night Only In New York’ Concert Online

Great news, Harry Styles fans! You don’t need a ticket to watch the talented singer’s debut performance of his new album. Tonight’s Harry Styles concert event, One Night Only in New York , will be available to stream live on Apple Music !

Coming to you from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park, One Night Only in New York will celebrate Styles’ hotly anticipated new album, Harry’s House , as the pop star performs a medley of new songs for the first time. If you don’t have Apple Music, the company offers a free trial (more on that below), or you can purchase a subscription for $9.99/month .

What time does Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York start? Where can you watch tonight’s Harry Styles concert live online? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHAT TIME DOES THE HARRY STYLES CONCERT START TONIGHT?

Tonight’s (May 20) highly anticipated concert begins at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT).

WHERE TO WATCH THE HARRY STYLES CONCERT LIVE ONLINE:

Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York concert will be available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers ( you can watch the event here ). Available for $9.99/month, a family plan ($14.99/month for up to six people) and student plan ($4.99/month and includes Apple TV+) are also available to streamers.

DOES APPLE MUSIC OFFER A FREE TRIAL?

Yes! Apple offers a 30-day free trial ($9.99/month after) for new users .

Introducing #AppleMusicLive , a new concert series with your favorite artists. @Harry_Styles kicks it all off live from New York on May 20, only on Apple Music. https://t.co/K9ZnrDiWKT pic.twitter.com/IUx3WQ1I4f

— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 17, 2022

HARRY STYLES’ ONE NIGHT IN NEW YORK CONCERT STREAMING INFO:

Encore presentations of One Night Only in New York air Sunday, May 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET and May 26 at 4:00 p.m. BST (5:00 p.m. SGT and 7:00 p.m. AEST) on Apple Music.