Pats 'ecstatic' with Mac's offseason dedication

BOSTON -- Mac Jones had a very successful rookie season in the NFL, but the Patriots know that he's in no position to be resting on any laurels heading into an all-important year two.

Apparently, he hasn't been doing that at all, which has the team feeling quite pleased about their young QB this spring.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe , the Patriots are "ecstatic" with Jones' "dedication" to work this offseason thus far.

"Jones has spent long hours at Gillette Stadium, often beating the coaching staff into the building to get a jump-start on film study for the day," Howe reported. "He is also taking ownership of the offense, willing to vouch for plays and concepts that he likes and pump the brakes on the stuff that hasn't worked."

Jones will need to be even better in 2022, both on the field and off, as he will be working without longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Whether it'll be Joe Judge, Matt Patricia or somebody else officially running that offense, Jones' comfort and ability to process plays and defenses will ultimately be the main deciding factor in the success or failure of the New England offense.

Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes last year for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns, leading all rookies in all categories. His 92.5 passer rating was likewise the best of the rookie class, with the exception of Trey Lance, who only attempted 71 passes for San Francisco.