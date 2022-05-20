Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 2 Live Stream: Where To Watch Mavs vs. Warriors Game 2 Live Online

The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals!

Stephen Curry scored 21 points and pulled in a game-high 12 rebounds and Luka Doncic was held to 20 points on 6 for 18 shooting as the Warriors cruised to a 112-87 Game 1 victory. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson added 17 and 14 points, respectively, but Golden State’s home-court advantage was just too much for Dallas to handle. The Mavs lost their previous Game 1 matchups against the Jazz and Suns, while Golden State has led 1-0 in each round of the 2022 playoffs.

Can the Mavs rebound to make it 1-1, or will Golden State take a 2-0 lead? We’re about to find out. From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch Game 2 of the Warriors-Mavericks series live online.

WARRIORS VS MAVERICKS GAME 2: START TIME, CHANNEL INFO

Tonight’s matchup (May 20) is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

MAVS VS WARRIORS GAME 2 LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s game live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app .

WHERE TO WATCH WARRIORS VS MAVS GAME 2 LIVE WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also find a TNT live stream with an active subscription to YouTube TV , Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , or DIRECTV STREAM . All the aforementioned streaming platforms offer a TNT live stream. YouTube TV offers a free trial for eligible subscribers.