Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 2 Live Stream: Where To Watch Mavs vs. Warriors Game 2 Live Online

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
 4 days ago

The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals!

Stephen Curry scored 21 points and pulled in a game-high 12 rebounds and Luka Doncic was held to 20 points on 6 for 18 shooting as the Warriors cruised to a 112-87 Game 1 victory. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson added 17 and 14 points, respectively, but Golden State’s home-court advantage was just too much for Dallas to handle. The Mavs lost their previous Game 1 matchups against the Jazz and Suns, while Golden State has led 1-0 in each round of the 2022 playoffs.

Can the Mavs rebound to make it 1-1, or will Golden State take a 2-0 lead? We’re about to find out. From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch Game 2 of the Warriors-Mavericks series live online.
WARRIORS VS MAVERICKS GAME 2: START TIME, CHANNEL INFO
Tonight’s matchup (May 20) is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT.
MAVS VS WARRIORS GAME 2 LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:
If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s game live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app .
WHERE TO WATCH WARRIORS VS MAVS GAME 2 LIVE WITHOUT CABLE:
You can also find a TNT live stream with an active subscription to YouTube TV , Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , or DIRECTV STREAM . All the aforementioned streaming platforms offer a TNT live stream. YouTube TV offers a free trial for eligible subscribers.

Photo: Getty Images

WARRIORS-MAVS HULU LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:
You can stream Game 2 of the Mavs-Warriors series via an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV , which offers a TNT live stream. Hulu + Live TV, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, is available for $69.99/month ($75.99/month for the Hulu with no ads plan)
but no longer offers a free trial.

Decider.com

