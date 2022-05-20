ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Brookline to bring back mask mandate for some indoor spaces

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
BROOKLINE — Brookline is reinstating its mask mandate for some indoor spaces following a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, town officials announced Friday.

Beginning Monday, everyone will be required to wear a mask while in town-owned indoor spaces including the library, senior center, schools, and any other spaces where the public gathers, according to Brookline Health Commissioner Sigalle Reiss.

Reiss says the temporary reinstatement is an important mitigation measure to limit the spread of the virus.

Norfolk, Suffolk, and Middlesex Counties are considered high risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC.

Reiss noted that the town will reassess the need for masking each week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Health
