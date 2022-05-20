ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, NY

Deer Park Man Sentenced For Murdering Wife, Attempting Suicide In Front Of Young Children

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4k5j_0flCwBF400
Suffolk County Police responded following a 911 call around 8:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

A Long Island man who shot and killed his wife in front of their young children has been sentenced.

Deer Park resident Paul Bonny, age 35, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in April to second-degree murder in Suffolk County.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, Bonny admitted to the court that on Nov. 9, 2020, he shot his wife with the intent to kill her.

The investigation determined that Bonny and his wife, Cathiana, were arguing in the driveway of their Deer Park residence when he fatally shot her in front of their children - ages 6 and 12, who were nearby.

Tierney said that Bonny pulled out a handgun in front of the children, firing three shots that struck his wife in the head and torso. He then turned the gun on himself.

Cathiana Bonny was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Paul Bonny ultimately recovered and was charged with murder on Nov. 22, 2020.

“Due to his own outrageously selfish conduct, this defendant deprived his two children of their own mother by killing her in front of them,” Tierney said. “Now, he will have to live with the consequences of those actions by spending a significant jail sentence in a place where he can no longer endanger his family or the community.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Murder Of Spring Valley Man

A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Hudson Valley man who was shot in broad daylight attempting to purchase a motorcycle off Facebook Marketplace. The incident took place in the Bronx around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 at East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven, said the NYPD.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
NBC New York

2 Woman Killed in Separate Hit-and-Runs Overnight on Long Island

Police are investigating after unrelated crashes left two women dead on Monday night. The first happened around 10:15 p.m. when a car traveling east on Motor Parkway hit another vehicle and veered off the road, striking a woman standing on the sidewalk. The car then fled eastbound on the Motor Parkway. The woman was pronounced dead by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office and was identified by authorities as 28-year-old Cherokee Fletcher, of Commack.
COMMACK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Deer Park, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Deer Park, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women killed by hit-and-run drivers on Long Island

NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police were investigating two hit-and-run crashes that killed two women on Monday night. The first happened in Hauppauge around 10:15 p.m. A motor vehicle, believed to be a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it hit another car at the intersection of Moreland Road. The vehicle went off of the road and hit Cherokee Fletcher, 28, of Commack, who was standing on the sidewalk.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Man Trying To Flee Hospital With Makeshift Bedsheet Rope Dies: Report

A New Jersey man trying to flee from the third floor of a hospital fell to his death after trying to use a makeshift bedsheet as a rope, RLSmedia reports. Crews responding to the fall report at Clara Maass Hospital in Belleville, Essex County found a man suffering from serious injuries shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, the outlet reports citing sources involved with the investigation.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Long Island#Island Man#Violent Crime#Good Samaritan Hospital
News 12

Police: Commack mom killed in Hauppauge hit-and-run

News 12 has learned a Commack mother of five was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night. According to police, the incident happened on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge. Police say a motor vehicle, believed to be a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Moreland Road, left the roadway, and struck a woman standing on the sidewalk at approximately 10:15 p.m.
COMMACK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Officers rescue father, 3 sons lost in Manorville woods

Police say officers located a family of four that was lost in a wooded area in Manorville on Sunday night. The family, including a 41-year-old man and his 13, 10 and 8-year-old sons, left their vehicle at the entrance of Manorville Hills County Park, located on County Road 11 and took bicycles onto the trail.
MANORVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Men Took Less Than 2 Minutes To Steal Thousands In Mercer County Ulta Merchandise, Police Say

Two men took less than two minutes to steal dozens of designer fragrance bottles worth more than $3,400 from a Mercer County Ulta store, authorities said. Officers responding to the Nassau Park Boulevard store in Princeton found that the men — believed to be in their early 20s — had entered the store with large mesh bags and went right to the men’s fragrance section around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, West Windsor Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, May 24.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Hit-Run Hauppauge Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a woman dead. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday, May 23 in Hauppauge. A motor vehicle, believed to be a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Moreland Road, Suffolk County Police said.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Critically Injured After Fall

A Long Island man was critically injured after falling off a stone wall while painting a home.The incident took place in Nissequogue around 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 23.Rosin Santos was painting a home, located at 24 Spring Hollow Road when he slipped off a stone retaining wall and fell 20 feet to th…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Nab Moonachie Mobile Home Burglar Found Sleeping In Resident's Bed

A Moonachie man was seized by borough police after he broke into a mobile home and took a late-afternoon snooze, authorities said. Sgt. Victor Migliorino and Police Officer Sean Mulligan found Matthew Valent, 61, a short distance from the East Sixth Street trailer in the Vanguard Mobile Home Park off Moonachie Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.
MOONACHIE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
277K+
Followers
43K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy