Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas deputies find drowned swimmer near Johns Pass

By Zachary Winiecki
 4 days ago

MADIERA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies said the two-day search for a Virginia swimmer who went missing Wednesday at Johns Pass ended after he was found dead Friday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Ritvik Dammoju, drowned and was found about half a mile west of the Johns Pass Bridge around 8 a.m.

Deputies were called at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday about four people struggling to swim at Johns Pass. The swimmers were about 100 yards west of the swim buoys.

Three of the swimmers were rescued by civilians. The fourth swimmer, Dammoju, floated farther away from the civilians, who were unable to rescue him.

A two-day search by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office ensued. Their marine unit, flight unit, dive team, the FWC and the Coast Guard were all a part of the search.

Deputies said the incident does not appear to be suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 2

The Mattachine
3d ago

It should be absolutely unlawful to swim anywhere near this pass. The state, county and city are responsible for this. It has been this way since the beginning.

Reply
5
Kelly Warciski
3d ago

why more signs to warn people of dangerous currents? look at the water you can see it..... Are you kidding me?

Reply
4
