Maryland Center for the Arts ‘Dancing for the Arts Gala’ returns

By Tony Roberts, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

The Maryland Center for the Arts announced its 13th annual Dancing for the Arts Gala will return in person on June 4, 6:30-11:30 p.m., at the Delta Hotel in Hunt Valley.

Event planner and philanthropist, Cynthia Hergenhahn, and Mary Teddy Wray, owner of Laurel Bush Family Dentistry, will serve as co-chairs of the gala. Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan will again serve as honorary chair.

“We are so excited to be back in person hosting this amazing event,” Hergenhahn said. “This event has been on hold for two years due to COVID and we are gearing up with dance practices, event planning and can’t wait to see everyone.”

This year’s ABBA-inspired theme, “Have the time of your life” will feature local community leaders who compete in a ballroom dancing competition to raise money for the center. Funds raised from the gala will support the creation of a full-scale regional arts campus that will provide access to a wide range of arts activities and programming for all ages.

Dancers include: Claudine Adams, Bravura Information Technology Systems, Inc.; Kristen Cavey, Kristen’s Kosmetics; CJ Chang and Julia Chang, U.S. Taekwondo Academy and Mrs. Maryland America; Janet Garinther, Cummings & Co.; Katherine Kelly, The Kelly Group; Jimmy Krieg, Products Support, Inc.; Heather Krout, Home with Heather; Danielle Orlando-Kepner, HealthBridge Wellness Solutions; and Lynne Zink, Zink Auctions & Appraisals/Lee Tessier Team of EXP Realty.

Celebrity judges of the evening’s performances include: Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Angela Eaves; Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler; The Highlands School Board Member Stuart Lucas; Maryland Public Television Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer Travis Mitchell; Nevins and Associates President David H. Nevins; Harford County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Angela Rose; and Laura Ward-Moran, director, College Preparatory Dance Program and The Ballet Academy at The John Carroll School.

“It’s been a rough few years for nonprofits with fundraising events cancelled,” said Wray. “We are so happy to be hearing from so many who want to support this important effort. This may be our biggest fundraiser to date. People are ready to go out and have some fun.”

The Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts’ purpose is to provide a variety of creative and collaborative experiences in education, presentations and exhibits in all disciplines of the arts; and to build and operate a visual and performing arts center for the region to have greater access to quality spaces to exhibit, present and participate in the arts.

The center is set on 41 acres of woods in Harford County. The new arts campus will house a multipurpose community arts center, 500+seat amphitheater, educational buildings with studios and classrooms and other resources to nurture the state’s arts community.

For more information, visit www.mdcfa.org .

