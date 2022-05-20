ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Oregon-Davis students take part in ‘Mini Relay for Life’

WNDU
 4 days ago

Man sentenced to 76 years for 2018 Pulaski County murder, arson.

www.wndu.com

WNDU

Mishawaka High School counselor arrested for domestic battery

The 525 Foundation is getting ready for its annual gala on Wednesday, and there will be some star power at this year's event!. Elkhart Rotary Club hosts ‘Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon’. Updated: 33 minutes ago. Dozens of public servants were honored for their service including local police and fire,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WTHR

Student dies during Lawrence North track practice

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Township Schools said a student died Monday during track & field practice. A school district spokesperson said the student was a 15-year-old freshman at Lawrence North High School. The school district said counselors would be available Tuesday to provide support to classmates, teachers and others. The...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
FOX59

Teen arrested in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that injured a woman. The victim was taken to an area hospital after being shot on May 19. At the time, police said they were interviewing witnesses but had no suspect in custody. It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the […]
ANDERSON, IN
abc57.com

Press conference: Investigators release name of suspect in Goshen mass shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. – During a press conference Monday afternoon, the name of the alleged shooter in the shooting in Goshen on Rosemare Court was released. Police were called to Rosemare Court for reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon. Four siblings were shot at the home - one died and three were transported to the hospital. A fifth person, the suspected shooter, was also located inside the home. David Varela Morales was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

19-year-old seriously hurt in Benton Harbor shooting

Arrest information shows South Bend Police booked Corey McNamee into jail on Thursday, May 19, for battery or battery by bodily waste with a deadly weapon. William Dean Merriweather, 51, had been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Marina Erp, 52, back in April. 525 Foundation gearing up for annual...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WANE-TV

Police: Marion man fled officers, waved and fired gun

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old man is accused of fleeing police in a van, firing a gun during the chase and attempting to strike an officer with the vehicle, according to Marion Police media release. Officers eventually arrested Kayden Hale after the pursuit Monday. The chase began after...
MARION, IN
WISH-TV

Sheriff fires deputy who mistakenly released murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deputy was fired Friday after a murder suspect was incorrectly released from jail, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in response to an inquiry from News 8. Noah Edwards, 23, was let of out jail Thursday after jail staff made an error, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Three Teens Suffer Minor Injuries In DeKalb County Crash Monday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before 7:30 P.M. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 6300 block of County Road 5 where a 17-year-old male from Garrett was traveling northbound and lost control. The teen then ran off the roadway, striking a utility pole with the driver-side front fender. The teen’s vehicle continued and struck a wire fence belonging to a residence in the area, eventually coming to rest facing southwest in the wire fence. The driver, along with two passengers were able to exit the vehicle safely as they were all wearing seatbelts. All three suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana Conservation Officer saves man thrown from boat

An Indiana Conservation Officer saved a mans life after he was thrown from his boat on Mississinewa Lake Thursday in central Indiana. Officer Hunter Law was patrolling the lake around 10:25 a.m. when he heard a boat engine rev up and then die according to a press release for Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Medical Moment: Advancements in type 1 diabetes treatment

Arrest information shows South Bend Police booked Corey McNamee into jail on Thursday, May 19, for battery or battery by bodily waste with a deadly weapon. William Dean Merriweather, 51, had been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Marina Erp, 52, back in April. 525 Foundation gearing up for annual...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Law & Crime

Indiana Man Sentenced to 76 Years for Killing Friend of Ex-Girlfriend and Burning House Down with Body Inside

An Indiana man was sentenced to 76 years in prison on Friday for a 2018 murder and subsequent arson of the crime scene. In April of this year, Danny James Clark, 50, was found guilty of murder, arson, abuse of a corpse, residential entry, theft, and invasion of privacy by jurors in Pulaski County over the death of 43-year-old William “Neil” Toosley.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Pedestrian seriously injured after car accident in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - – On Sunday May 22, 2022, at 1:00 a.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a serious bodily injury crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Westwind Drive. According to the police, a Toyota Corolla stopped on Franklin St....
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Slider

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Slider. Slider is about three years old. Myers says she is currently...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Police search for burglary suspect in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need help identifying a burglary suspect in Elkhart!. The suspect is wanted for questioning in a burglary that occurred in the 400 block of Starr Ave. on May 15, 2022. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has...
ELKHART, IN
The Exponent

Man tased 3 times, arrested in Tapawingo Park incident

A 26-year-old Lafayette man was arrested Friday night after witnesses reported seeing a man threatening people while there were children around and having a knife at Tapawingo Park, police say. After police arrived, Zachary Neswick, whose address was listed as the homeless center in Lafayette, initially complied to sit down...
LAFAYETTE, IN

